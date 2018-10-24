Real Madrid's Marcelo Hasn't 'Heard About Any Offers' Amid Juventus Rumours

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Marcelo said he has yet to receive any offers to leave Real Madrid amid speculation linking him to Juventus.

The left-back was asked about the possibility of departing the Santiago Bernabeu after he scored to help Real secure a 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday.

Per Football Italia, he said: "Leaving Madrid? I haven't heard about any offers. No one's more of a Madridista than I am."

The Brazilian's comments follow a report from Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato.com). According to the Italian newspaper, Marcelo had informed Real he wanted to join Juventus in January to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo again.

The full-back—who had ended Real's four-game goal drought against Levante on Saturday—netted a fine finish in the UEFA Champions League to hand his side a 2-0 lead after Karim Benzema opened the scoring:

His goal was a timely reminder of what he brings going forward. It was the 35th time he's found the net in 461 appearances for Los Blancos, and he has also set up a further 86 goals in that span.

Perhaps in response to the speculation surrounding him of late, the 30-year-old made a point of showing off his Real Madrid badge as part of his celebration:

The UEFA Champions League match also showcased one of the deficiencies in his game, however. Real were fortunate not to concede when Plzen countered while he was out of position, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

Nevertheless, while Marcelo may not always be the most convincing defensively, that has not stopped him from being widely considered the best left-back in the world.

As such, it's likely Juve or any other side would welcome the opportunity to sign him should he become available.

Marcelo may be trying to show his commitment to Real amid the speculation, but he's hardly ruled out a departure either, so it's possible he would be open to leaving.