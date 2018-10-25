An Inside Look at How Unai Emery Is Restoring Arsenal to Greatness

0 of 4

Visionhaus/Getty Images

For Unai Emery, taking over from Arsene Wenger was the perfect path into English football.

In the final years of Wenger's reign, Arsenal Football Club had lost its identity as one of the country's most feared and respected institutes. Arsenal's players had become too comfortable and nonchalant. Arsenal's fans had become impatient and angry.

Emery's last job at Paris Saint-Germain had become difficult, too, largely because of the egos and expectation he was having to manage, but he saw the job in north London as an opportunity to revolutionise one of Europe's top clubs.

Opening defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea suggested this could be another campaign of frustration, but since then, the door has opened to a whole new world. The club is entering a new age, and Emery is introducing discipline, boldness and confidence back to the regime.

Gone are the days when players could afford to be slack and lazy. Back are the days of mesmerising passing moves and scintillating goals.

Arsenal have won 10 in a row, and Emery's Gunners really are a force to be reckoned with.