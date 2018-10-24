Paris Saint-Germain Reportedly Prepared to Pay €150M for Antoine Griezmann

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly hoping to unite Kylian Mbappe with his international team-mate Antoine Griezmann and are prepared to meet his €150 million buyout clause to do it.

According to Diario OK's Miguel Gutierrez (h/t Goal), PSG regard Atletico Madrid forward Griezmann as the top choice if one or both of Edinson Cavani and Neymar were to leave.

On top of meeting his clause, the Parisians are also willing to offer him a contract worth €35 million net per year.

