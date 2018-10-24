Marcos Alonso Signs New 5-Year Contract with Chelsea

MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea confirmed on Wednesday that Marcos Alonso has signed a new contract with the club until 2023.

The club posted the following video relaying the news on their Twitter account:

The Spain international said he is delighted to have extended his stay, having joined the Blues from Fiorentina in 2016.

"I am so happy to stay here longer and to keep playing for one of the best teams in the world," he said. "It's been a very good two seasons. and I am looking forward to more."

Under former manager Antonio Conte the defender became a key man, helping the team adapt to the 3-4-3 setup utilised by the Italian. In his debut term he was vital in the eventual Premier League success, while last season Alonso was also part of the FA Cup-winning side.

Since the appointment of new coach Maurizio Sarri the Spain star has dropped back into a more orthodox left-back berth, and while there have been some concerns regarding his defensive play, Alonso remains a tremendous outlet for Chelsea in an attacking sense.

Despite his playing position, Alonso has become renowned for getting into goalscoring areas:

His technical ability is outstanding, and he's also strong in the air and alert to react to loose balls.

Following this new deal, the 27-year-old not only appears set to remain with the Blues for a long time yet, but he seemingly has the full backing of his manager.

While there have previously been some concerns about his ability to play as a natural left-back, this extension appears to suggest Sarri has faith in Alonso to continue delivering high-class performances.

Chelsea author Mark Worrall is pleased the player has proved some doubters wrong:

The challenge for Alonso will now be to help the team win silverware for the third consecutive season. Chelsea have made a good start, as they are yet to lose in the Premier League and sit two points behind joint leaders Manchester City and Liverpool.

Alonso, who is important in attack, in defence and in his linkup with star man Eden Hazard, will play a big part if they're to close that gap.