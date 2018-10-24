Report: NFL Knows Hit on Baker Mayfield vs. Buccaneers Should Have Drawn Penalty

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

While the NFL has not publicly commented on the hit, the league reportedly recognizes that a hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield Sunday should have been flagged, according to Pat McManamon of ESPN.com.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead connected with Mayfield on a helmet-to-helmet in the fourth quarter of the Bucs' eventual 26-23 overtime win.

Mayfield had also seemingly begun his slide at the end of a 35-yard run, which could have contributed to an unnecessary roughness call or unsportsmanlike conduct.

While a flag was initially thrown, Whitehead and the Buccaneers were not penalized on the play.

"The quarterback was still a runner and therefore is allowed to be hit in the head," referee Shawn Hochuli explained at the time. "He had not yet begun to slide."

The NFL has been more aggressive this year in calling penalties against defenders who hit quarterbacks, with 53 total roughing the passer calls in seven weeks so far this season, per NFLPenalties.com. While the situation was different with Mayfield on the scramble, the hit on the quarterback was still egregious.

It appears the league recognizes that it should have been a penalty, at least in private.

If a fine on Whitehead is handed down, it would serve as confirmation that the hit was illegal.