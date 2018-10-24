Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Alexa Bliss, Elias' Turn and More

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Roman Reigns' shocking leukemia diagnosis had an enormous, unexpected effect on the landscape of WWE and set the rumor mill ablaze this week.

With WWE Evolution just four days away, there was also a major update on one of the most prominent female stars in WWE.

Alexa Bliss Update

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported Alexa Bliss suffered a concussion over the weekend at a WWE Live event. She missed Monday's episode of Raw.

Bliss is scheduled to team with Mickie James to battle Attitude Era greats, and Hall of Famers, Trish Stratus and Lita in one of the highest profile matches of the card. Her status for the show is not yet known but the angle from Monday's Raw, in which Stratus and Lita attacked James and Alicia Fox at least suggests the company has a backup plan if the five-time champion cannot compete.

It would be a major disappointment for Little Miss Bliss, who has been one of the biggest stars in women's wrestling over the last two years. She has been at the forefront of the Raw division and is fresh off a feud with Ronda Rousey over the Raw women's title.

That she would not be featured on the Evolution broadcast would be a blow to that event itself as it can use all the star power it can get at this point.

Elias a Babyface?

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported Elias' babyface turn on Raw, as well as Braun Strowman's sudden shift in character, are both directly influenced by Roman Reigns' announcement and subsequent absence.

It certainly makes sense for that to be the case.

Raw is suddenly and unexpectedly in need of top-level babyfaces. Turning Strowman and executing a babyface turn for Elias, arguably as over as any star on the roster, is a smart move for a booking team who suddenly saw both short- and long-term plans thrown out the window.

Elias is a gifted talker, a silver-tongued songster who will be able to win any audience over as easily as he incited thunderous boos.

A feud with Raw general manager Baron Corbin should be exactly what Elias needs to generate interest from a fan base that may take a minute to adjust to cheering someone who has been so delightfully entertaining as a villain.

Dean Ambrose Heel Turn Update

According to Meltzer and Wrestling Observer Live, the Dean Ambrose heel turn was expedited because of the Reigns revelation.

Ambrose was supposed to turn on The Shield sometime around Survivor Series but with the harrowing news of Reigns' leukemia diagnosis, the decision was made to move it up, as we all saw at the end of Monday's Raw.

The question is whether or not WWE will stay the course with original plans, telling the story it always intended to tell, or if the change altered the storyline as well.

We saw a nasty, angry Ambrose Monday as he brutalized Seth Rollins moments after they won the Raw Tag Team Championships from Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. What the justification for his acts is, and what WWE Creative comes up for the titles, could determine the early success of the Lunatic Fringe's new character direction.