Raiders Rumors: Gareon Conley Traded to Texans for 3rd-Round Draft Pick

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Gareon Conley #21 of the Oakland Raiders intercepts a pass intended for Antonio Callaway #11 of the Cleveland Browns and runs in back for a touchown at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 30, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders reportedly traded cornerback Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans on Monday in exchange for a third-round pick, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.   

Conley, 23, was the Raiders' first-round pick in 2017. He was limited to two games as a rookie due to injury but was a regular fixture in the secondary last season, recording 37 tackles and three interceptions.

Oakland head coach Jon Gruden said in December, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN:

"He's a lot more confident now. He missed a lot of training camp. He was hurt. Missed most of last season. I think his preparation has been better. I think he's been able to practice.

"Our secondary coach [Derrick Ansley] has helped him play a role in this. The guy is talented, and he's gaining confidence each week. Each week he sees himself covering the best guys in football, and he's having some success. He's doing the little things right, and he's getting better every week."

This season he's notched 23 tackles and an interception.

Conley is the latest in a string of Raiders departures. The team already traded Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper last season as part of a full-scale rebuild that was centered on loading up with as many draft picks as possible. It's become clear that head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock are determined to put their own stamp on the roster.

As for the Texans, their cornerback depth has taken a hit with Johnathan Joseph, Bradley Roby and Phillip Gaines all dealing with injuries. While Joseph expects to play next week, Conley still will likely have a chance to start immediately in Houston. The Texans host the Raiders Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Related

    Some ‘Sweetness’ in Montgomery

    Walter Payton’s son sees ‘something special’ in David Montgomery; that’s just what these Bears need to win it all 🐻⬇️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Some ‘Sweetness’ in Montgomery

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    Nagy Blunt on Bears' Issues 😳

    'I know we have to run the ball more. I'm not an idiot'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Nagy Blunt on Bears' Issues 😳

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Alshon Rumor Gets Shut Down

    ESPN's Josina Anderson denies Philly report that Alshon Jeffery was the anonymous source who bashed Carson Wentz

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Alshon Rumor Gets Shut Down

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Kareem Hunt Rejoins Browns

    RB will be eligible to play Week 10 vs. Bills

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kareem Hunt Rejoins Browns

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report