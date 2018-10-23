Blake Griffin Nails Game-Winner, Explodes for 50 in OT Win vs. 76ers

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2018

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 23: Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons handles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 23, 2018 at Little Caesars Arena in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

It's only Oct. 23, but Blake Griffin is already drawing MVP chants at Little Caesars Arena. 

He earned them Tuesday with a game-winning and-1 over Joel Embiid in the final seconds of the Detroit Pistons' 133-132 overtime victory against the Philadelphia 76ers. Griffin finished with a career-high 50 points, 14 rebounds and six assists behind 20-of-35 shooting from the field and 5-of-10 shooting from three-point range.

He also provided the defense on Philadelphia's final possession when Embiid missed a three at the buzzer.

The five-time All-Star turned in his best game of the season and is a primary reason Detroit is 3-0. Griffin's ability to extend his offensive arsenal beyond the three-point line forced Philadelphia's frontcourt to drift away from the paint, which created driving opportunities for himself and others in the win.

Reggie Jackson added 23 points, while Ish Smith poured in 21 off the bench.

No Sixers player could counter Griffin's individual brilliance, although Embiid was impressive in his own right with 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. He carried much of the offensive load with Ben Simmons sidelined with a back injury, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated provided context for Griffin's outing and noted few Pistons have ever reached the 50-point mark:

Tuesday's showing was an example of what the Pistons were looking for when they acquired Griffin from the Los Angeles Clippers via trade last season. The 29-year-old has the talent to be a franchise cornerstone for years to come, and he flashed his offensive prowess against one of the Eastern Conference's top contenders.

While it's unrealistic to expect 50 points from him on a nightly basis, he's averaging 33.3 points per game and already has the Pistons well-positioned at 3-0. As long as he stays healthy, Detroit figures to be a factor in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

