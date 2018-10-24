NFL Trade Rumors: The Latest Buzz on Le'Veon Bell, Karl Joseph and More

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

We don't typically see a ton of trade action during the NFL season, but we've already seen some significant moves this season. In the past week alone, Carlos Hyde, Eli Apple and Amari Cooper have all received shipping orders.

Damon Harrison was traded from the New York Giants to the Detroit Lions on Wednesday morning, according to Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk.com.

This year's trade deadline is rapidly approaching—the clock strikes at 4 p.m. ET on October 30—and we appear likely to have several more deals upcoming. There certainly has been no shortage of rumors. We're going to dig into some of the latest here.

Le'Veon Bell Not Showing Before Trade Deadline.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has yet to sign his franchise tender or return to the team this season. This means he cannot be traded until/unless he does, and this gives him a lot of control over his immediate future.

According to NFL Media's Jim Trotter (h/t Ian Rapoport), Bell isn't going to report in Week 8:

Though Bell stated earlier that he would return during Pittsburgh's bye week. he did not. The idea that he won't be returning this week either suggests that Bell is trying to avoid being traded. He'll miss another $853,000 game check by not playing the Cleveland Brown, but he'll also ensure he finishes the season in Pittsburgh or nowhere.

Considering second-year back James Conner is playing extremely well right now—he already has 453 yards rushing, 257 yards receiving and seven touchdowns—the Steelers may not that interested in bringing Bell back if they cannot trade him.

Giants are Open for Business

As previously mentioned, the New York Giants have already traded away cornerback Eli Apple and defensive tackle Damon Harrison. According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canford, this could be nothing more than the start of a fire sale in the Big Apple:

The Giants are sitting at 1-6 and are staring down a lost season. Therefore, it makes a ton of sense to see them moving assets ahead of the deadline. However, teams hoping to make and offer on quarterback Eli Manning will likely be disappointed.

"It's hard to imagine being with another organization," Manning told WFAN, per Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York.

Manning possesses a no-trade clause in his contract, so if he doesn't want to be moved this year, the Giants will have no say in the matter.

Manning will have just $6.2 million in dead cap space remaining on his contract after this season, making it more likely that the Giants will part with Manning at the start of the new league year and turn their attention to the draft.

Raiders Not Done Dealing Either, Could Trade Joseph

The Oakland Raiders got themselves a first-round pick by trading wideout Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys. They got two first-rounders before the start of the season by dealing star pass-rusher Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears.

These moves left the Raiders without two of their better players, but it also netted the team three additional first-round picks. Oakland will have three first-rounders next spring and will have five picks in the next two years.

The 1-5 Raiders are apparently still trying to gather draft ammunition in advance of their move to Los Vegas, and safety Karl Joseph could be the next trade chip to be pushed in, according to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

Joseph hasn't made a notable impact for Oakland this season, so moving him does make sense for the Raiders. However, they cannot expect another first-round exchange for a player who has logged just 139 tackles and two interceptions in two and a half seasons.

Teams looking for secondary depth and/or for the opportunity to unlock Joseph's potential could still bite.

According to Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, everyone in Oakland is available right now.