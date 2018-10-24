Ranking the 10 Greatest Matches in Roman Reigns' WWE Career

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

The heartbreaking news of Roman Reigns being forced to relinquish the Universal Championship due to his ongoing battle with leukemia sent shockwaves throughout the WWE Universe this week on Raw.

Fans and wrestlers have been very vocal in their support of The Big Dog on social media in the days that have followed the heartbreaking announcement. Although there is no set timetable for Reigns' return to the ring, his indefinite absence will undoubtedly be a significant blow to the Raw roster in the meantime.

Reigns has been among WWE's most polarizing stars for several years, largely because of how he has been booked as a singles star since 2015. Despite that, his track record in high-profile matches speaks for itself, as he can always be counted on for a quality contest when it matters most.

Even during The Shield's original run that lasted from 2012 to 2014, Reigns was involved in a number of exceptional outings alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. Those thrilling encounters helped mold him into the performer he is today inside the squared circle, in addition to all of the other remarkable matches he has had on his own.

Reigns may be out of action for the foreseeable future, but now is as good of a time as any for fans to relive and enjoy the best bouts of his career to date. He'll surely have many more matches added to this list down the road, but these 10 instant classics in particular prove that WWE will not the same without one of its most consistent competitors around.