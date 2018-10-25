Fantasy Football Week 8: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Trade season is in full effect for fantasy football players, and the deals you make now could make or break your season. And a little help when evaluating any offers you might make, or the ones you receive, is always a plus.

With that in mind comes the trade value chart, a guide for all your trading needs. Obviously, the chart can't take the specific context of your league rules or specific team needs in mind. Rather, it's a general cheat sheet formatted around standard-scoring leagues to help you determine the value of players. Remember that players not listed below have a value of one.

So good luck on the trade market. And as always, may the fantasy points be with you!

Trade Value: Untouchable

1. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

There isn't anything new to add here. Gurley is far and away fantasy's most valuable running back, making him far and away fantasy's MVP. He has 14 touchdowns after seven games, for heaven's sake. Yes, that puts him on pace for 32 touchdowns on the season, which would break LaDainian Tomlinson's record for non-quarterbacks by one score.

And at this point, it doesn't seem all that crazy to suggest that Gurley might actually be able to accomplish the feat. He's having another special season. He should not be traded under any circumstances.

Trade Value: 11

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

3. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Rams

4. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

5. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

6. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

No major changes in this group, as they continue to be the most reliable running backs in fantasy not named Gurley. The addition of Amari Cooper should actually help Elliott's value, not hinder it, as opposing defenses may need to actually somewhat respect the Dallas passing game with an upgrade at wide receiver on the way.

Trade Value: 10

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

7. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

8. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

9. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

10. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

11. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

12. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

13. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

14. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Little changes here, outside of Jeffery getting a slight promotion given that he's registered at least 70 receiving yards and a touchdown in three of the four games he's played this year. For a Philadelphia offense still putting things together and dealing with a spate of playmakers following injuries to Jay Ajayi, Darren Sproles and Mike Wallace, Jeffery's contributions have been huge.

And his consistency has made him a clear WR1 the rest of the way.

Trade Value: 9

15. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

16. James White, RB, New England Patriots

17. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

18. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints

19. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots

Keep an eye on Michel, especially if he misses more than one game due to his knee injury. But the fact that he avoided any structural damage is excellent news, and certainly keeps his fantasy value in the upper echelon.

Trade Value: 8

20. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants

21. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos

22. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

23. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

24. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Eli Manning's struggles and the Giants' offense in general has limited Beckham this year, though his huge game against Atlanta—eight catches for 143 yards and a score—is perhaps an indication that the Giants are placing a higher emphasis on getting Beckham the ball more, especially on downfield throws.

Usage hasn't been an issue—Beckham's 80 targets are fourth amongst wideouts—but the type of targets he's received this season have been an issue. His 12.2 yards per reception would be the second lowest output of any season in his career, and his two touchdowns has been worrisome.

In his first 47 games, Beckham scored 38 touchdowns, or 0.8 scores per game. This year, he's averaging just 0.2 scores per game. If Beckham is to reemerge in the top value tier of wide receivers, that number needs to change, though his performance against Atlanta is certainly promising.

Trade Value: 7

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

25. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Two factors are keeping Mahomes from being fantasy's MVP this season:

Gurley's ridiculous season. A quarterback position that has so much depth, it's impossible for any one quarterback to truly hold elite value, even an outlier like Mahomes.

Still, Mahomes continues to make his fantasy owners (and Andy Reid) look like geniuses. For that reason, he still holds top-30 value among fantasy players.

Trade Value: 6

26. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

27. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

28. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

29. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

30. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

31. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

32. Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington

33. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

34. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

35. John Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

36. DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

37. Josh Gordon, WR, New England Patriots

38. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions

39. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

40. Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams

41. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

42. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Conner's trade value is so hard to determine, given the uncertainty regarding Le'Veon Bell. But it now appears as though Bell will be out of action until the Oct. 30 trade deadline, which could mean he'll miss at least one more game, with the possibility the Steelers would work him back in slowly when he returns.

It's hard to imagine, however, that the Steelers will put Conner on the shelf once Bell returns. He's been too good this year to not get touches, meaning the Steelers could employ far more of a timeshare than they have in the past.

Based on performance alone, Conner would be in the same value tier as players like Barkley and Kamara. But it just seems unlikely that Bell will sit an entire season, and he'll limit Conner's production and trade value once he returns.

Trade Value: 5

43. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

44. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

45. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

46. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

47. Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts

48. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

49. Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts

50. Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers

51. Alex Collins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

52. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

53. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

54. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

55. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears

Players like Fournette and Cook, each struggling with injuries, are what make the value chart so hard to compile. On one hand, they offer zero value while they are sidelined. On the other hand, they could each offer major value once they return to the field, helping fuel a playoff run for your team.

You can't really drop them; you may not find any takers on the trade market, and even if you do, you'll be getting pennies on the dollar.

You're stuck. Just hold on to them and ride out the storm.

Trade Value: 4

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

56. Isaiah Crowell, RB, New York Jets

57. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos

58. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts

59. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks

60. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

61. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

62. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

63. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks 64. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants 65. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots 66. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns 67. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders Welcome to fantasy relevance, Mr. Mack. In the past two weeks he's burst back onto the scene, rushing 31 times for 215 yards and a score, adding a receiving touchdown for good measure. It's fair to remain measured when evaluating his overall value—he averaged 3.8 yards per carry last season, which is hardly spectacular—but Mack has been a nice addition to Indy's offense. And in the process, he's put himself back on the fantasy map. Just know that you're chances at buying low on him have probably come to a close. Don't buy too high either, however—make sure his recent production is a trend and not a fluke. Trade Value: 3 68. Devin Funchess, WR, Detroit Lions 69. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers 70. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots 71. Trey Burton, TE, Chicago Bears 72. O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 73. Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers 74. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots 75. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers 76. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles 77. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers 78. T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars 79. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills 80. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks 81. Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins 82. Latavius Murray, RB, Minnesota Vikings It's odd to see Gronkowski dip so low on the value trade chart. But quite frankly, he hasn't been very good for fantasy players this year. Amongst tight ends, he's 10th in receptions (26), fourth in yards (405), tied for 20th in touchdowns (one) and 10th in targets (35). Of those stats, the targets and touchdowns are the biggest concern. Gronk is doing plenty from a yardage perspective with his touches, but his looks aren't coming as frequently as you might expect. Last year, for example, Gronk averaged 7.5 targets per game, while this year he's getting 5.8, or nearly two less looks per game. For even more context on Gronk's waning importance in New England's offense, consider that White has 61 targets out of the backfield, while Gordon has been targeted 25 times in four games and Julian Edelman has seen 24 targets in three contests. From a sheer usage standpoint, Gronk is trending toward being Brady's fourth option in the passing game, especially if his injury concerns persist and he's forced to miss more time. Add it all up, and it's time to stop valuing Gronk like an elite option in fantasy. Trade Value: 2 83. Doug Martin, RB, Oakland Raiders 84. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings 85. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams 86. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans 87. Carlos Hyde, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars 88. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers 89. Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles 90. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans 91. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears 92. Jimmy Graham, TE, Green Bay Packers 93. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants 94. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns