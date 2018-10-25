Fantasy Football Week 8: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

Fantasy Football Week 8: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and AdviceOctober 25, 2018
Trade season is in full effect for fantasy football players, and the deals you make now could make or break your season. And a little help when evaluating any offers you might make, or the ones you receive, is always a plus.
With that in mind comes the trade value chart, a guide for all your trading needs. Obviously, the chart can't take the specific context of your league rules or specific team needs in mind. Rather, it's a general cheat sheet formatted around standard-scoring leagues to help you determine the value of players. Remember that players not listed below have a value of one.
So good luck on the trade market. And as always, may the fantasy points be with you!
Trade Value: Untouchable
1. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
There isn't anything new to add here. Gurley is far and away fantasy's most valuable running back, making him far and away fantasy's MVP. He has 14 touchdowns after seven games, for heaven's sake. Yes, that puts him on pace for 32 touchdowns on the season, which would break LaDainian Tomlinson's record for non-quarterbacks by one score.
And at this point, it doesn't seem all that crazy to suggest that Gurley might actually be able to accomplish the feat. He's having another special season. He should not be traded under any circumstances.
Trade Value: 11
2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
3. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Rams
4. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
5. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
6. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
No major changes in this group, as they continue to be the most reliable running backs in fantasy not named Gurley. The addition of Amari Cooper should actually help Elliott's value, not hinder it, as opposing defenses may need to actually somewhat respect the Dallas passing game with an upgrade at wide receiver on the way.
Trade Value: 10
7. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
8. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
9. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
10. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
11. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
12. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
13. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
14. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Little changes here, outside of Jeffery getting a slight promotion given that he's registered at least 70 receiving yards and a touchdown in three of the four games he's played this year. For a Philadelphia offense still putting things together and dealing with a spate of playmakers following injuries to Jay Ajayi, Darren Sproles and Mike Wallace, Jeffery's contributions have been huge.
And his consistency has made him a clear WR1 the rest of the way.
Trade Value: 9
15. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
16. James White, RB, New England Patriots
17. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
18. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints
19. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots
Keep an eye on Michel, especially if he misses more than one game due to his knee injury. But the fact that he avoided any structural damage is excellent news, and certainly keeps his fantasy value in the upper echelon.
Trade Value: 8
20. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants
21. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos
22. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
23. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Eli Manning's struggles and the Giants' offense in general has limited Beckham this year, though his huge game against Atlanta—eight catches for 143 yards and a score—is perhaps an indication that the Giants are placing a higher emphasis on getting Beckham the ball more, especially on downfield throws.
Usage hasn't been an issue—Beckham's 80 targets are fourth amongst wideouts—but the type of targets he's received this season have been an issue. His 12.2 yards per reception would be the second lowest output of any season in his career, and his two touchdowns has been worrisome.
In his first 47 games, Beckham scored 38 touchdowns, or 0.8 scores per game. This year, he's averaging just 0.2 scores per game. If Beckham is to reemerge in the top value tier of wide receivers, that number needs to change, though his performance against Atlanta is certainly promising.
Trade Value: 7
25. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Two factors are keeping Mahomes from being fantasy's MVP this season:
- Gurley's ridiculous season.
- A quarterback position that has so much depth, it's impossible for any one quarterback to truly hold elite value, even an outlier like Mahomes.
Still, Mahomes continues to make his fantasy owners (and Andy Reid) look like geniuses. For that reason, he still holds top-30 value among fantasy players.
Trade Value: 6
26. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
27. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
28. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
29. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions
30. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
31. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
32. Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington
33. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
34. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings
35. John Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens
36. DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37. Josh Gordon, WR, New England Patriots
38. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions
39. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
40. Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams
41. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
42. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Conner's trade value is so hard to determine, given the uncertainty regarding Le'Veon Bell. But it now appears as though Bell will be out of action until the Oct. 30 trade deadline, which could mean he'll miss at least one more game, with the possibility the Steelers would work him back in slowly when he returns.
It's hard to imagine, however, that the Steelers will put Conner on the shelf once Bell returns. He's been too good this year to not get touches, meaning the Steelers could employ far more of a timeshare than they have in the past.
Based on performance alone, Conner would be in the same value tier as players like Barkley and Kamara. But it just seems unlikely that Bell will sit an entire season, and he'll limit Conner's production and trade value once he returns.
Trade Value: 5
43. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
44. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
45. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
46. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints
47. Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts
48. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
49. Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts
50. Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers
51. Alex Collins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
52. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
53. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
54. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
55. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears
Players like Fournette and Cook, each struggling with injuries, are what make the value chart so hard to compile. On one hand, they offer zero value while they are sidelined. On the other hand, they could each offer major value once they return to the field, helping fuel a playoff run for your team.
You can't really drop them; you may not find any takers on the trade market, and even if you do, you'll be getting pennies on the dollar.
You're stuck. Just hold on to them and ride out the storm.
Trade Value: 4
56. Isaiah Crowell, RB, New York Jets
57. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos
58. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts
59. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks
60. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
61. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
62. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Jets RB Bilal Powell's Career in Doubt