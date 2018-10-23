Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Reportedly Scouted Kerem Demirbay

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool reportedly had scouts watching Hoffenheim's Kerem Demirbay during the Bundesliga club's 3-3 draw with Ligue 1 side Lyon in Group F of the 2018 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Turkish-Football.com's Emre Sarigul cited an unnamed source "close to the player" who said "several clubs, including Liverpool," dispatched scouts to the match at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

The midfielder teed up Andrej Kramaric to score the hosts' second shortly after the restart to highlight an imperious display.

Links between the Reds and Demirbay have been growing recently. The Anfield club has been in touch with Demirbay's representatives, per Eren Sarigul.

He pointed out how the German, who is of Turkish descent, is represented by Arena11, a group also handling Liverpool forward Sadio Mane and former RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita.

Demirbay has the technical quality to suit Liverpool's expansive style of play. The 25-year-old has chipped in with a trio of assists in all competitions already this season, as he continues to develop into a cultured presence in the middle of the park.

Back in February, Sam McGuire of Football Whispers compared Demirbay, who has a release clause worth £28 million in his contract, to Manchester City schemer Kevin De Bruyne:

"Think of everything de Bruyne does for Man City and you have what Demirbay does for Hoffenheim. He's a creator from all parts of the pitch and a driving force when in possession. The 24-year-old knows how to take players out of the game and can break defensive lines with passes as well as by dribbling past opponents."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp isn't short of attacking talent, particularly up top, where Mane thrives alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. Yet the Reds chief could use another creative talent behind his forwards.

Philippe Coutinho's departure for Barcelona in January left a void in the No. 10 role. Former Arsenal player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain attempted to replace Coutinho's wizardry, but he has since been laid low by a knee injury and subsequent surgery.

Adam Lallana recently returned from injury, but the 30-year-old can't carry the playmaking load by himself. It doesn't help Keita has been dealing with a back problem.

Outside of this brittle group, Liverpool's midfield is populated by tough box-to-box runners like Jordan Henderson and James Milner, as well as holding player Georginio Wijnaldum.

Signing Demirbay, for what in today's market would be considered a relatively modest fee, would give Klopp a true pass-master in the middle to make his free-flowing brand of football work.