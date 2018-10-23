Karim Benzema, David Silva Highlight UCL's Top 5 Goals from Oct. 23

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League delivered plenty of scoring Tuesday during group-stage action, with 21 goals scored over eight matches. Here's a look at five of the best from the day.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema put his team up 1-0 on Viktoria Plzen in the 11th minute, but teammate Marcelo arguably delivered the better of Madrid's two goals in its 2-1 victory. The Brazilian left back chipped his close-range shot over Plzen goalkeeper Ales Hruska.

Manchester City midfielder David Silva was in the right place at the right time to open the scoring in what proved to be a 3-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk. Gabriel Jesus' shot was blocked, only to have the ball fall to Silva and set up a left-footed volley.

Hoffenheim and Lyon had the most thrilling match of the day, finishing 3-3. Joelinton scored the equalizer in the second minute of injury time. Lyon had been trailing 2-1 before Tanguy Ndombele hammered a right-footed shot inside the near post past Oliver Baumann in the 59th minute.

It was ultimately a great result for Manchester City, who moved into first place in Group F, one point ahead of Lyon with three matches left to play.