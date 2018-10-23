Luke Walton, Tom Thibodeau Top Betting Odds for 1st NBA Coach to Be Fired

Luke Walton, Tom Thibodeau Top Betting Odds for 1st NBA Coach to Be FiredOctober 23, 2018
The 2018-19 NBA regular season is a week old, and the oddsmakers are already handicapping the field for one of the most intriguing storylines of every season.
Which head coach will be the first to go?
According to OddsShark, the Los Angeles Lakers' Luke Walton and the Minnesota Timberwolves' Tom Thibodeau are the leading candidates this campaign:
OddsShark @OddsShark
Opening odds to be the first NBA head coach to leave his post this season (@BovadaOfficial): Luke Walton +175 Tom Thibodeau +200 Fred Hoiberg +500 Billy Donovan +750 Scott Brooks +1000 Dave Joerger +1200 Terry Stotts +1200 Tyronn Lue +1200 https://t.co/QueUASEJZS
