Vontaze Burfict Won't Return vs. Broncos After Being Diagnosed with Concussion

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos because of a concussion.

He had two tackles in the game before leaving in the second half, bringing his total to just 31 on the year.

The 28-year-old missed the first four games of the 2018 season while serving a suspension for a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. He made his debut in Cincinnati's 27-17 Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins, finishing with seven total tackles.

In what was his third appearance, Burfict suffered a hip injury in the Bengals' 45-10 blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.

Injuries—along with his multiple suspensions—have been a persistent issue for the Arizona State product. He didn't miss a game in his first two years, but between 2014 and 2017, he didn't have a single year with more than 11 appearances.

If Burfict is out once again, Jordan Evans will likely take his place in the first string. Cincinnati also has third-round draft pick Malik Jefferson as an option off the bench.