Vontaze Burfict Won't Return vs. Broncos After Being Diagnosed with Concussion

Vontaze Burfict Won't Return vs. Broncos After Being Diagnosed with ConcussionDecember 2, 2018
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos because of a concussion.
He had two tackles in the game before leaving in the second half, bringing his total to just 31 on the year.
The 28-year-old missed the first four games of the 2018 season while serving a suspension for a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. He made his debut in Cincinnati's 27-17 Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins, finishing with seven total tackles.
In what was his third appearance, Burfict suffered a hip injury in the Bengals' 45-10 blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.
Injuries—along with his multiple suspensions—have been a persistent issue for the Arizona State product. He didn't miss a game in his first two years, but between 2014 and 2017, he didn't have a single year with more than 11 appearances.
If Burfict is out once again, Jordan Evans will likely take his place in the first string. Cincinnati also has third-round draft pick Malik Jefferson as an option off the bench.
