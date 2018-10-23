Broncos QB Chad Kelly Arrested on Criminal Trespassing Charges, Mugshot Released

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing in Englewood, Colorado, on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala.

104.3 The Fan in Denver tweeted Kelly's mugshot:

The Englewood Police Department provided details in a release, per Jhabvala:

The Broncos issued a statement on the arrest, via Jhabvala: "We are disappointed that Chad Kelly was arrested early this morning. Our organization has been in contact with Chad, and we are in the process of gathering more information."

Coming out of Ole Miss in 2017, Kelly's draft stock was affected by red flags. The then-20-year-old was previously arrested in December 2014 after fighting with bouncers at a Buffalo nightclub and allegedly threatening to "get my AK-47 and spray this place."

Kelly was also involved in an incident back in October 2016, when he went on the field and had to be restrained after his brother, Casey, took a late hit out of bounds during a high school game:

Kelly did not get physical with anyone during that incident but expressed remorse at getting involved, according to Greg Ostendorf of ESPN.com. No arrests were made.

Ultimately, Kelly—the nephew of Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly—fell to the seventh round before Denver took him with the 253rd overall pick. Broncos general manager John Elway felt comfortable drafting Kelly after doing his homework.

"I called his uncle, and he said, 'He's a good kid,'" Elway said in May 2017, per ESPN's Jeff Legwold. "I said, 'OK, that's all I need.' I trust Jim with that. Obviously, there's been some history there, but we felt comfortable. Chad understands what he's been through and is ready to take this step and realizes the step that he's taken is different than when he was in college. We're full of confidence that Chad's going to be able to come up here and understand the situation he's in."

The 24-year-old Kelly has yet to throw a regular-season pass in his year-plus in the NFL. He did, however, show enough to the Broncos during the offseason and preseason to earn the backup job, leading to the release of former first-round pick Paxton Lynch.