Real Madrid Reportedly Identify Alex Telles for January Transfer Window

Real Madrid Reportedly Identify Alex Telles for January Transfer WindowOctober 23, 2018
Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Porto left-back Alex Telles in January.
According to Portuguese outlet Record (h/t Manolete of AS), Los Blancos are prepared to pay his €40 million release clause and want to sign him regardless of Marcelo's future at the club.
Marcelo has been the subject of speculation linking him with a move to Juventus and reportedly told Real of his desire to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo there in January, per Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato.com).
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Alba Hopes Lopetegui Stays