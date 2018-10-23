Real Madrid Reportedly Identify Alex Telles for January Transfer Window

LISBON, PORTUGAL - OCTOBER 7: Alex Telles of FC Porto in action during the Liga NOS match between SL Benfica and FC Porto at Estadio da Luz on October 7, 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)
Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Porto left-back Alex Telles in January.

According to Portuguese outlet Record (h/t Manolete of AS), Los Blancos are prepared to pay his €40 million release clause and want to sign him regardless of Marcelo's future at the club.

Marcelo has been the subject of speculation linking him with a move to Juventus and reportedly told Real of his desire to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo there in January, per Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato.com).

                                                                                           

