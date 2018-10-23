Real Madrid Reportedly Identify Alex Telles for January Transfer Window

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Porto left-back Alex Telles in January.

According to Portuguese outlet Record (h/t Manolete of AS), Los Blancos are prepared to pay his €40 million release clause and want to sign him regardless of Marcelo's future at the club.

Marcelo has been the subject of speculation linking him with a move to Juventus and reportedly told Real of his desire to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo there in January, per Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato.com).

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.