Champions League 2018: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Wednesday Predictions

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are all in action on Wednesday in the 2018 UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona will be attempting to beat Serie A giants Inter Milan without injured attacking talisman Lionel Messi. Group B's other match could see a depleted Spurs struggle away to a PSV Eindhoven side impressing on the watch of former player Mark van Bommel.

Liverpool will be confident about beating Red Star Belgrade at Anfield. The Reds need three points as PSG host Napoli in a tricky fixture in the other Group C match.

Schedule, Viewing Information and Predictions

Club Brugge vs. AS Monaco: 5:55 p.m. BST /12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1 (2-0)

vs. AS Monaco: 5:55 p.m. /12:55 p.m. ET, Sport 1 (2-0) PSV Eindhoven vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 5:55 p.m. BST /12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3, TNT (2-1)

vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 5:55 p.m. /12:55 p.m. ET, Sport 3, TNT (2-1) Borussia Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid: 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET (1-1)

Dortmund vs. Madrid: 8 p.m. /3 p.m. ET (1-1) Barcelona vs. Inter Milan: 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN, TNT (2-1)

/3 p.m. ET, Sport ESPN, TNT (2-1) Liverpool vs. Red Star Belgrade: 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (3-0)

/3 p.m. ET, Sport 2 (3-0) Paris Saint-Germain vs. Napoli : 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (2-2)

: 8 p.m. /3 p.m. ET, Sport 3 (2-2) Galatasaray vs. Schalke 04: 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET (1-0)

vs. 04: 8 p.m. /3 p.m. ET (1-0) Lokomotiv Moscow vs. FC Porto: 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET (1-1)

Live-streaming links: BT Sport App, B/R Live, fuboTV

Odds (Per OddsShark)

Brugge : 33-20 Monaco: 8-5 Draw: 49-20

: 33-20 Monaco: 8-5 Draw: 49-20 PSV : 54-25 Spurs: 121-100 Draw: 61-25

: 54-25 Spurs: 121-100 Draw: 61-25 Dortmund: 37-20 Atletico : 71-50 Draw: 5-2

: 71-50 Draw: 5-2 Barcelona: 50-139 Inter: 174-25 Draw: 399-100

Liverpool: 1-20 Red Star: 33-1 Draw: 14-1

PSG : 2-3 Napoli : 22-5 Draw: 11-4

: 2-3 : 22-5 Draw: 11-4 Galatasaray : 31-20 Schalke : 9-5 Draw: 23-10

: 31-20 : 9-5 Draw: 23-10 Lokomotiv : 11-5 Porto: 5-4 Draw: 12-5

Barca Will Survive Without Messi

Messi broke a bone in his arm during the Blaugrana's 4-2 win over Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday. Even without the Argentina international, Barca should still have enough firepower to overcome Inter.

Luis Suarez can still get goals in bunches, and the prolific No. 9 often saves his best for this tournament. The Uruguay international can be counted on, but it's a different story for Ousmane Dembele.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The mercurial Frenchman has the pace and vision to be a major threat from wide areas. Dembele is under pressure to deliver during Messi's absence, and he's already scored five times in all competitions this season.

Expect Suarez and Dembele to do enough to see off Inter and keep Barcelona in the box seat in the group.

Spurs to be Humbled in Eindhoven

PSV have barely missed a beat since Van Bommel replaced outgoing Phillip Cocu in the dugout this summer.

The Dutch side have won nine in a row in the Eredivisie, but things have been different in this competition, with Van Bommel's men on the wrong end of defeats to both Inter and Barca.

It will be different this time as PSV's pace and movement from the flanks can cause Spurs problems. Hirving Lozano and Steven Bergwijn will pose a threat that Tottenham's usually stout defence will struggle to contain.

Unfortunately for Spurs, Bergwijn and Lozano aren't the only PSV attackers who are in fine form:

Harry Kane and Erik Lamela will provide a cutting edge for the visitors, but Tottenham will miss playmaker Dele Alli and defenders Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen, per BBC Sport. Expect the Lilywhites to ultimately leave the Philips Stadion empty-handed.

Liverpool to Coast to 3 Points

A Liverpool side not quite clicking in forward areas will still have little trouble getting past Red Star. It helps that star forward Mohamed Salah got back among the goals on Saturday when he scored the winner away to Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.

Salah's well-timed runs and pace will make him the main threat at Anfield. The Egypt international could also be helped by the possible return from injury of Sadio Mane.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The Senegal international has been out with a hand injury but could return after surgery, per BBC Sport. His presence on one flank should restore the fluency to a Liverpool forward line yielding just two goals in four matches in all competitions recently.

Salah and Co. will still need a supply, but the Liverpool midfield could be short of options with Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita ruled out by manager Jurgen Klopp, per Chris Shaw of the club's official website.

Klopp can still call on Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana in the middle. The level of depth in the Liverpool squad will translate to an easy win.

PSG and Napoli to Share Points

PSG have the quality in attack to beat any team in the competition. Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe are all in good form, but their goals can't completely mask a vulnerable defence.

Les Parisiens have only conceded six times in 10 Ligue 1 matches, but they have been breached four times in two games in this competition. Napoli have the firepower to exploit any weaknesses at the back.

The Serie A outfit saw off Liverpool last time out thanks to a goal from gifted forward Lorenzo Insigne. He's joined by Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon in a formidable and fluid front three.

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Napoli can also count on the expertise of serial Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti. He lifted the trophy twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid as a manager.

Ancelotti will have a plan to help Napoli catch PSG cold at the Parc des Princes.