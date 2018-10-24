Chelsea vs. BATE Borisov: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for Europa Match

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Chelsea will look to make it three wins from three matches in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday when they host BATE Borisov at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues won their first two games against PAOK and Vidi, and they can take another stride toward the knockout phase with three more points here.

As for BATE, they'll be hoping to bounce back after losing 4-1 to PAOK in their last European outing.

Date: Thursday, October 25

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 2 (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK), B/R Live (USA)

Odds: Chelsea (2-13), Draw (41-5), BATE (28-1)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker

Though Chelsea have taken the opportunity to rotate their side for the Europa League this season, manager Maurizio Sarri has nevertheless named strong starting lineups thus far.

From that perspective, they may be a little disappointed to have only won 1-0 on both occasions.

Alvaro Morata is partially responsible for their struggles in front of goal and has been guilty of missing a number of chances, although he did score the decisive strike against Vidi.

The Spaniard followed that up with a goal against Southampton in the game after and was given a start against Manchester United in Chelsea's last match on Saturday, but he failed to repay the faith shown in him, as Goal's Nizaar Kinsella noted:

Squawka Football shared the disappointing numbers behind his showing:

He'll likely have the chance to make amends on Thursday, and he could sorely use a confidence-boosting performance here.

Given BATE shipped four goals against PAOK at home in their last Europa League game and haven't kept a clean sheet in four matches in all competitions this month, Chelsea should be capable of giving Morata plenty of opportunities to score.

If his showings so far this season are anything to go by, he'll likely need multiple chances if he's to find the back of the net.