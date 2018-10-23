Monaco Reportedly in 'Pole Position' to Sign Andreas Christensen from Chelsea

TF-Images/Getty Images

Monaco are reportedly leading the race to sign Andreas Christensen from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

According to Foot Mercato (h/t Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness), the principality outfit are in "pole position" to land the Denmark international following his struggles to get into the Blues team this season.

Borussia Monchengladbach, who had Christensen on loan for two years previously, are said to be out of the running because the player's fee would be too much for them to afford.

