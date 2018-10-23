Premier League Fixtures: Week 10 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Getty Images/Getty Images

Premier League joint-leaders Manchester City will undergo another rigorous examination when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur in Week 10 and could fall from the summit if they fail to win.

Pep Guardiola's men are level on points with Liverpool but could slip behind Spurs if they fall at Wembley Stadium on Monday evening.

Liverpool have a far simpler task at hand, although upcoming league opponents Cardiff City do look a more dangerous prospect after they beat Fulham 4-2 on Saturday to clinch their first top-flight win of the season.

Manchester United are 10th as things stand but could plausibly climb into the top six with a win over Everton on Sunday, the same day Chelsea and Arsenal—tied for third—travel to Burnley and Crystal Palace, respectively.

Read on for a preview of the Week 10 slate and a look towards the bigger fixtures on the schedule, complete with score predictions.

Week 10 Fixtures, Predictions

Saturday, October 27

Southampton 1-0 Newcastle United, 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET

Watford 3-0 Huddersfield Town, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Fulham 2-3 Bournemouth, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Liverpool 5-0 Cardiff City, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Leicester City 2-2 West Ham United, 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 28

Burnley 0-2 Chelsea, 1:30 p.m. BST/8:30 a.m. ET

Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal, 1:30 p.m. BST/8:30 a.m. ET

Manchester United 1-0 Everton, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Monday, October 29

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Manchester City, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Preview

After seeing City run away with last season's Premier League title, it's been encouraging to see others move closer to their level in 2018-19, one of whom is Spurs.

Despite making no signings in the summer—the first Premier League club to do so since the transfer window was introduced—Tottenham have kept up competition and are two points off the top heading into Week 10.

Sports analyst Duncan Alexander recently attested to this as a rare season in terms of quality among the Premier League's elite, pointing out one other advantage City hold over Spurs:

Mauricio Pochettino's men have the home advantage at Wembley and appear to have their defence in order now, having conceded just one in their past four games after leaking six in their first five.

What's more, one can expect the home side to contest and strip points from City for the third time in their Premier League campaign. Commentator Adam Summerton hailed the quality of strikers set to be on display as Harry Kane seeks to end his run of two league outings without a goal:

Saturday's game at Anfield shouldn't be as hard to call, though, and it almost appears a matter of how many Liverpool will score against Cardiff, who notched their first Premier League win since April 2014 on Saturday.

Nonetheless, one can bank on the Reds having a far steelier back line than what Fulham could muster. And though Liverpool's attack this term hasn't impressed quite as much as last season, reporter Keith Costigan found cause for comfort:

Cardiff's only clean sheets this season have come in the form of stalemate draws against Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town, the bottom two teams who have scored a combined 10 goals this season.

Needless to say the Bluebirds defence should crack on its trip to Merseyside, with Liverpool simply to decide how badly they pull them apart.