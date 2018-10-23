Chelsea Reportedly Scouted Defender Alessio Romagnoli in Milan Derby

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli and are said to have had scouts in place to watch his performance in Sunday's 1-0 Milan derby defeat to bitter rivals Inter.

An injury-time header from Mauro Icardi decided the match in favour of the Nerazzurri, and Calciomercato.com (h/t Mirror's Alex Smith) reported the Blues had representatives watching Romagnoli.

Still, the Blues may have liked what they saw of Romagnoli, who won the only tackle he attempted and two out of three aerial duels, per WhoScored.com. He also attempted the third-most passes of any AC Milan player (47).

Gennaro Gattuso selected Romagnoli as the Rossoneri's new captain in August, despite the centre-back still being only 23 years of age.

During Sunday's Derby di Milano Romagnoli pulled off a composed last-ditch tackle to prevent Icardi from scoring earlier, and ex-Manchester United and England star Rio Ferdinand was impressed:

Sarri has preferred David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger as his central defenders of choice this season. That's left Andreas Christensen, 22, and captain Gary Cahill, 32, on the bench, while 18-year-old Wales starlet Ethan Ampadu is another rising star. If required, Cesar Azpilicueta is also capable in the role.

Cahill could leave Stamford Bridge at the end of this season when his contract expires, meaning next summer could be Chelsea's planned point of entry to make their move for Romagnoli.

But a Serie A exit could be hard to envision for the player. Born in Anzio, just south of Rome, Romagnoli first burst onto the scene with AS Roma and was highly thought of at the Stadio Olimpico, but now he's a prized piece of the puzzle at Milan, as well as in a newly forming Italy national team.

In case Chelsea and Sarri needed some indication as to how difficult Romagnoli will be to tempt away from Italy, the defender recently addressed speculation and effectively ruled out any departure in the foreseeable future, per Eleven Sports:

The ages of Christensen and Ampadu mean Chelsea are already well stocked with young centre-backs, though Romagnoli's captaincy in Milan is evidence of a leader.

Sarri is seemingly intent to pick up the habit of his predecessor, Antonio Conte, by investing in Serie A talent he knows, and a move for Romagnoli could bring one of Italy's brightest talents to the Premier League.