Raiders News: Jon Gruden Says Nobody Else Will Be Dealt After Amari Cooper Trade

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders are done trading players and are solely focused on the upcoming game against the Indianapolis Colts.

At least according to head coach Jon Gruden.

"We're not trading anyone else. We're trying to stay competitive and figure out a way to compete this next game," Gruden said when asked if Oakland would trade quarterback Derek Carr, per Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

Gruden's comments come after the Raiders announced they traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-round pick.

