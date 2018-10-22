Raiders News: Jon Gruden Says Nobody Else Will Be Dealt After Amari Cooper Trade

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

CARSON, CA - OCTOBER 07: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders walks off the field after a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on October 7, 2018 in Carson, California. THe Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Oakland Raiders 26-10. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders are done trading players and are solely focused on the upcoming game against the Indianapolis Colts.

At least according to head coach Jon Gruden.

"We're not trading anyone else. We're trying to stay competitive and figure out a way to compete this next game," Gruden said when asked if Oakland would trade quarterback Derek Carr, per Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

Gruden's comments come after the Raiders announced they traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-round pick.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Raiders Learned About Cooper Trade from Their Phones

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Raiders Learned About Cooper Trade from Their Phones

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Marshawn Lynch Placed on IR

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Marshawn Lynch Placed on IR

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Bell Won't Report to Steelers This Week

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Bell Won't Report to Steelers This Week

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    The One Dismal Truth About Raiders Trading Amari Cooper

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    The One Dismal Truth About Raiders Trading Amari Cooper

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area