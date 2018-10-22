Premier League Table: Final Week 9 2018 Standings, Results and Week 10 Fixtures

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Arsenal completed a fine comeback in the final match of Week 9 of the Premier League season, beating Leicester City on Monday.

Hector Bellerin accidentally opened the scoring by putting the ball into his own net but redeemed himself with two assists. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagged a brace and Mesut Ozil netted a first-half equaliser for the Gunners.

Here's a look at the Week 9 results:

Chelsea 2-2 Manchester United

Bournemouth 0-0 Southampton

Cardiff City 4-2 Fulham

Manchester City 5-0 Burnley

Newcastle United 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

West Ham United 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Watford

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Liverpool

Everton 2-0 Crystal Palace

Arsenal 3-1 Leicester City

Week 10 Fixtures

Fulham vs. Bournemouth

Southampton vs. Newcastle

Watford vs. Huddersfield

Brighton vs. Wolverhampton

Liverpool vs. Cardiff

Leicester vs. West Ham

Burnley vs. Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Manchester United vs. Everton

Tottenham vs. Manchester City

Standings (Matches Played, Wins, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Manchester City: 9, 7, +23, 23

2. Liverpool: 9, 7, +13, 23

3. Chelsea: 9, 6, +13, 21

4. Arsenal: 9, 7, +11, 21

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 9, 7, +9, 21

6. Bournemouth: 9, 5, +4, 17

7. Watford: 9, 5, +1, 16

8. Everton: 9, 4, +3, 15

9. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 9, 4, +1, 15

10. Manchester United: 9, 4, -1, 14

11. Leicester City: 9, 4, -1, 12

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 9, 3, -3, 11

13. Burnley: 9, 2, -7, 8

14. West Ham United: 9, 2, -6, 7

15. Crystal Palace: 9, 2, -6, 7

16. Southampton: 9, 1, -8, 6

17. Cardiff City: 9, 1, -11, 5

18. Fulham: 9, 1, -14, 5

19. Huddersfield Town: 9, 0, -14, 3

20. Newcastle United: 9, 0, -8, 2

Arsenal won their 10th straight in all competitions in large part thanks to Ozil, who struggled at the start but pulled through to tie things up and only improved as the night wore on.

Fans loved what they saw:

Leicester were arguably the better side in the first half, sitting back and handing Arsenal all the possession but hitting them on the counter. It led to plenty of chances and should have resulted in a penalty and red card for Rob Holding, but the defender was let off the hook for a second bookable offence.

A cross took a deflection of Bellerin for the first goal of the match, but the setback seemed to wake the Gunners up. Shortly before half-time Ozil set up a great move with a pass to Bellerin, who returned the ball for the equaliser.

Leicester ran out of energy in the second half and Arsenal scored twice more with some masterful football. It was substitute Aubameyang who got the two goals, the second as the result of a stunning team attack that could be a contender for the Gunners' goal of the year.

As shared by ESPN FC's manager Unai Emery has achieved something Arsene Wenger was unable to do in his final decade at the club:

The Gunners' next outing will be in midweek against Sporting in the Europa League, while the Foxes play host to West Ham in Premier League action on Saturday.