The Champions: Episode 5 Is Here

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoOctober 22, 2018

The Champions

It’s paintball day at Manchester City, but their rivals just won’t leave them alone.

If you enjoyed Episode 4, catch up on the rest here: 

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

The series will resume on Monday, 5 November, at 5 p.m. ET, 10 p.m. UK time.

