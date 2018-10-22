Report: Blake Bortles to Be on 'Short Leash' Ahead of Cody Kessler vs. Eagles

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles will reportedly start Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles but will be on thin ice.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Bortles and backup Cody Kessler with each take practice reps leading up to the game. Bortles is starting but will be on "a short leash" after he was benched during Jacksonville's Week 7 loss to the Houston Texans.

The Jaguars reached the AFC Championship Game last season but are in free-fall mode in 2018 after losing their third straight game. They are 3-4 and looking up at the Texans in the AFC South race and now have a quarterback controversy on their hands after Bortles' poor performance to start the year.

He was 6-of-12 for 61 yards and zero touchdowns against Houston and was benched after losing his second fumble. Kessler went 21-of-30 for 156 yards, one touchdown and one interception but was unable to lead a comeback after Jacksonville fell behind 20-0.

Bortles has just nine touchdown passes to eight interceptions this season, and the once-vaunted defense's recent struggles (Jacksonville has allowed 90 combined points the last three games) has underscored the quarterback concerns. The defense largely covered up Bortles' deficiencies last season but has been unable to during the three-game losing streak.

It's not as if Kessler is an established secondary option, with seven touchdown passes and four interceptions in 13 career games since the Cleveland Browns drafted him in the third round in 2016, so Jacksonville likely needs Bortles to perform at a higher level if it is going to repeat as AFC South champions.

He will apparently be benched if he doesn't.