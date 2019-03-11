Broncos Rumors: Emmanuel Sanders' Contract Option Picked Up; Will Earn $10.25M

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos reportedly kept an important part of their receiver group Monday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the AFC West team picked up the 2019 option on wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders' contract. According to Spotrac, the 2019 option is worth $10.25 million in base salary.

Sanders suffered a torn Achilles in December, which not only caused him to end last season on injured reserve but also will likely keep him out for the start of the upcoming campaign.

The 31-year-old fortunately had an injury guarantee, which helped lead the team to this decision.



Before the injury, the receiver was one of the most reliable parts of a struggling Broncos offense last season. In 12 games, he had four touchdowns and led the team with 71 catches and 868 receiving yards. He also added a rushing touchdown and threw his first passing touchdown of his career.

Injuries also slowed him down in 2017 when he was again limited to just 12 games.

When healthy, Sanders is one of the most effective receivers in the league. He topped 1,000 receiving yards in three straight seasons from 2014-16, earning two Pro Bowl selections in this span.

His 72.3 receiving yards per game were among the best of his career in 2018, and he earned plenty of interest in the trade market before the in-season deadline, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

The Broncos elected to keep him in the face of that interest and again did the same this offseason.

If he can remain healthy, Sanders has a good chance of making an impact as Denver looks to return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 campaign. He can work alongside Courtland Sutton and look to take advantage of openings when the youngster draws additional attention from the secondary.