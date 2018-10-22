Mesut Ozil Inspires Arsenal's 3-1 Comeback Win over Leicester in Premier League

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Arsenal stretched their win streak to 10 matches across all competitions on Monday, beating Leicester City 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice but Mesut Ozil was the real star in the comeback win.

The German equalised after Hector Bellerin had put the ball in his own net. He found the Spaniard to set up the second goal for substitute Aubameyang and turned provider himself for the third.

Bellerin got two assists, bouncing back after his mistake gave the Foxes the lead.

The win moved the Gunners into fourth place. They are now level on points with Chelsea and Tottenham and leapfrogged past Spurs on goal difference.

Ozil Getting the Last Laugh After Germany Exit

Ozil overcame a difficult start to Monday's contest to take on a major role in the comeback, scoring the equaliser and distributing at a masterful level the rest of the way.

His goal was a simple but pretty finish after a move he set up himself, finding Bellerin out wide and picking his spot in the box.

Fans loved it:

He also found Bellerin again to set up the second goal and turned provider himself for the third, all but ending the match.

The former Real Madrid man hasn't been perfect since announcing his international retirement from Germany, but he has been a positive standout for the Gunners. The spell of positivity was sorely needed after an ugly exit from the national team which included plenty of criticism from executives and players.

And while Ozil has thrived, Germany have sunk even further after their embarrassing World Cup exit. While the Arsenal man enjoyed some time off during the international break, his former team-mates were made to look silly by the Netherlands and gave away the lead in a loss to France.

As of right now, Ozil is clearly getting the last laugh in this affair.

Bellerin Needs Real Competition for His Place

The unlucky deflection that saw the ball end up in his own net can't be held against Bellerin, but it was his bad positioning and surprising lack of pace that resulted in Ben Chillwell getting the opening to cross in the first place.

It continued what has been an inconsistent season for Bellerin, who recovered from the mistake to provide the assists for Ozil's equaliser and Aubameyang's go-ahead strike. It was a solid recovery, but he shouldn't have put himself in a position where he had to make things up in the first place.

Bellerin hasn't taken the next step this year and it can partly be explained by the fact his position isn't really challenged. Stephan Lichtsteiner is his main backup, and at 34 years old, he has little to fear from the former Juventus man.

Unai Emery has to add some real competition for the right-back in January to get him back to his best level.

EPL Needs VAR As Soon as Possible

The Foxes had plenty of reasons to be upset with the officiating in the early stages of the match, but one sequence stood out in particular. Rob Holding―who had just been booked―committed a clear handball inside the box that should have resulted in a penalty and a dismissal, giving the visitors all momentum.

The official somehow didn't catch it:

In every other top league around Europe, the decision would have gone to a video assistant, and it's hard to imagine anyone sitting in front of a screen not awarding the penalty. The Premier League voted against the technology, however, and this is but the latest example that proves what a colossal mistake it was.

That needs to be rectified by the 2019-20 campaign. VAR isn't perfect, but it's a clear improvement over the current situation.

What's Next?

Arsenal travel to Portugal to face Sporting on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League. Leicester's next outing will be against West Ham on Saturday in league play.