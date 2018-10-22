Jerry Jones: Cowboys Trip to African American History Museum Not for Publicity

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his team visited the prominent sites around Washington D.C., on Monday, including the National Museum of African American History and Culture. While some called this move a publicity stunt, he disagreed.

"Well, I don't think that's the case," Jones said, per TMZ Sports. "This is a player effort and our players wanted to do this. It's their great idea, and we sure wanted to do it and be a part of it."

The team also went to the Lincoln Memorial on Monday.

"It makes you proud to be a part of America," Jones said of the team's sightseeing tour.

The team originally planned the trip last week following the road game against the Washington Redskins, which turned into a 20-17 loss to the division rivals. However, many have questioned the thought process of Jones in agreeing with the trip.

Jones has been one of the strongest opponents of players who kneel during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice.

On the other hand, the players maintained this as an important part of the trip to the nation's capital. Linebacker Jaylon Smith described his thoughts Monday morning, via Clarence E. Hill of the Star-Telegram:

"I'm excited. I have done a lot of research through the years on history as an African American and what we mean to this country and how we were dehumanized. The biggest thing is learning about our history. You can’t make change without knowing what happened to us. I am excited for this opportunity to visit this museum and learn a little bit more. It’s enlightening for the whole team."

Jones might not have shared the same level of enthusiasm but he claims his motives for coming along were pure.