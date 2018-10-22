Report: Sony Michel's Knee Injury Not Serious; May Not Miss Much Time

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Although New England Patriots running back Sony Michel was carted off the field due to a knee injury Sunday, the injury is "not considered serious" following Monday's MRI, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

There is no timetable for a return, but he is not expected to miss too much time.

While there was likely plenty of initial concern after seeing replays of the injury, the Patriots remained confident in the running back's healthy.

"Expect it will be a little bit but not overly serious," a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

A quick return would be huge for New England as the rookie has emerged as one of the most important players on the offense this season. Michel has 422 rushing yards and four touchdowns in six games this season, including 22 yards on four carries before Sunday's injury against the Chicago Bears.

There might be questions about his durability after already missing time due to a knee injury earlier in the year, especially based on reports prior to the draft.

Michael Lombardi of The Ringer discussed in April a "bone-on-bone condition" that could shorten the Georgia product's NFL career, via Evan Silva of Rotoworld. Rapoport also noted the Patriots selected Michel in the first round with the 31st overall pick despite other teams having "questions about his knee."



While the latest prognosis appears to be a positive one, he is clearly being held back once again.

New England's backfield is suddenly extremely thin, especially considering Jeremy Hill and Rex Burkhead were already placed on injured reserve. James White will likely become the featured back, while Kenjon Barner will earn extra snaps and carries while Michel is out.