EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 10 Premier League Fixtures

Week 10 of the Premier League season will save the best for last, as Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur go head-to-head on Monday.

Liverpool play host to Cardiff City on Saturday, and most of the division's big-hitters will be in action on Sunday. Chelsea visit Burnley, Arsenal go to Crystal Palace, and Manchester United play host to Everton.

Here's a look at the fixture list, complete with predictions.

Fulham 2-1 Bournemouth

Southampton 1-0 Newcastle United

Watford 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool 3-1 Cardiff City

Leicester 1-1 West Ham United

Burnley 1-2 Chelsea

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne celebrated his return to the pitch against Burnley on Saturday, making a remarkably quick recovery from his knee injury.

He announced his comeback with a short video:

The Belgium international played just over half an hour as a substitute against the Clarets and is likely to start on Monday.

City barely skipped a beat without the former Chelsea and Wolfsburg man, but there's little doubt they are a far superior outfit when he's pulling the strings.

After months on the sidelines, it will be interesting to see whether there's any rust in his first contest against an elite side.

Toby Alderweireld, Tottenham Hotspur

With compatriot Jan Vertonghen sidelined due to an injury, Toby Alderweireld's form for Spurs will be crucial going forward.

The Belgian is expected to partner Davinson Sanchez for the foreseeable future, and as the most senior option along the back line, he's in charge of organising the defence.

His contract situation remains a topic of discussion, although Alderweireld maintains it's not a distraction:

He will have to be as focused as possible against City's versatile attack, as the threat could come from anywhere. With 26 goals in just nine Premier League outings, the Sky Blues are in fine form, so any mistakes could be deadly.