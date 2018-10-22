Tom Brady on Connection with Josh Gordon: 'I'm Excited to See Where We're Going'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 14: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots interacts with Josh Gordon #10 of the New England Patriots before a game with the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Josh Gordon has continued to play a bigger role in the Patriots offense as he continues to learn the playbook and develop chemistry for Tom Brady, having his biggest game with New England with four receptions for 100 yards Sunday.

And that growth isn't lost on Brady.

"I think our confidence is growing and growing and growing," he said on the Kirk & Callahan radio show Monday (h/t Mike Reiss of ESPN.com). "I'm excited to see where we're going."

                

