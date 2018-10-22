Patriots Reportedly Expect Rob Gronkowski to Be Fine Despite Back Injury

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The New England Patriots reportedly do not expect Rob Gronkowski's absence to be a long one.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said the Patriots do not believe Gronkowski will miss any additional time after he sat out Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears with a back injury. The five-time Pro Bowler did not travel with the team to Chicago after hurting his back at Friday's practice.

