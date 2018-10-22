Patriots Reportedly Expect Rob Gronkowski to Be Fine Despite Back Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, catches a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs safety Josh Shaw (30) during the second half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. Gronkowski was the runaway choice this week as the NFL's top tight end by a panel of 10 football writers for The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The New England Patriots reportedly do not expect Rob Gronkowski's absence to be a long one.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said the Patriots do not believe Gronkowski will miss any additional time after he sat out Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears with a back injury. The five-time Pro Bowler did not travel with the team to Chicago after hurting his back at Friday's practice.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

