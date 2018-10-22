Barcelona Reportedly Scout Juventus Defender Joao Cancelo

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

TURIN, ITALY - OCTOBER 20: Joao Cancelo of Juventus shows his dejection during the Serie A match between Juventus and Genoa CFC at Allianz Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)
Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly sent international scout Ariedo Braida to watch Joao Cancelo in Juventus' 1-1 draw with Genoa on Saturday.

According to Calciomercato.com, Braida made a trip to Italy to scout Serie A stars Cancelo and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic over the weekend, watching the former on Saturday and the latter on Sunday.

It's said Barca want to sign Cancelo at the end of the campaign, although he could be a costly acquisition due to his impressive performances with the Bianconeri since his arrival in the summer.

                      

