Barcelona Reportedly Scout Juventus Defender Joao Cancelo

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly sent international scout Ariedo Braida to watch Joao Cancelo in Juventus' 1-1 draw with Genoa on Saturday.

According to Calciomercato.com, Braida made a trip to Italy to scout Serie A stars Cancelo and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic over the weekend, watching the former on Saturday and the latter on Sunday.

It's said Barca want to sign Cancelo at the end of the campaign, although he could be a costly acquisition due to his impressive performances with the Bianconeri since his arrival in the summer.

