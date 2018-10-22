Unai Emery Says Germany Retirement Could Help Mesut Ozil 'Focus' More on Arsenal

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery believes Mesut Ozil's retirement from international duty could benefit the Gunners by making him more focused on his club duties.

Per Riath Al-Samarrai of the Daily Mail, former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger recently expressed concern over Ozil's motivation now that he no longer has to fight for a place in the Germany squad, but Emery has taken an opposing view.

"I explain with the players who are playing with the national teams, it is not easy as they are playing two matches," he said. "When the players stop these games maybe it can [mean] the focus is more for us, with training and improving on things. It could help him find our idea more quickly."

Ozil quit Die Mannschaft in the summer and remained with the Arsenal squad during the recent international break, albeit he has been recuperating from a "minor back issue."

The injury caused him to miss the Gunners' 5-1 win over Fulham prior to the break, but he looks set to be involved against Leicester City on Monday:

ESPN FC's Mattias Karen shared Wenger's comments on the playmaker:

Ozil is yet to provide an assist this season and has not been at his best so far, but he has scored three times in his eight appearances, so it's likely he'll surpass last season's tally of five before the end of the campaign.

Emery is perhaps still trying to find the best role in which to deploy the playmaker, but it's in his best interest to do so as soon as possible, as Ozil's ability to create opportunities for his team-mates is unrivalled:

The 30-year-old is yet to show one way or another how a lack of international football might affect his focus on performing well for Arsenal, but if nothing else, the club will privately appreciate the rest retirement will afford him during the breaks.

That in itself should help in his performance levels, and if he can help the Gunners earn a victory against Leicester on Monday, they'll have won 10 matches in a row.