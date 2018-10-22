Report: Marcelo Tells Real Madrid He Wants to Join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 20: Marcelo of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 20, 2018 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates /Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo reportedly wishes to join former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus and is said to have told Los Blancos of his intention to seek a move to Turin in the January transfer window. 

Ronaldo was sold to the Bianconeri in July for £100 million, and Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato.com) reported Marcelo could be allowed to leave the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for as much as €60 million (£53 million).

Marcelo, 30, joined Real in 2007 and has racked up 460 appearances for the Spanish powerhouse in more than a decade, but the European champions are under no obligation to sell, with four years left on his contract.

       

