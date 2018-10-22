Report: Marcelo Tells Real Madrid He Wants to Join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo reportedly wishes to join former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus and is said to have told Los Blancos of his intention to seek a move to Turin in the January transfer window.

Ronaldo was sold to the Bianconeri in July for £100 million, and Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato.com) reported Marcelo could be allowed to leave the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for as much as €60 million (£53 million).

Marcelo, 30, joined Real in 2007 and has racked up 460 appearances for the Spanish powerhouse in more than a decade, but the European champions are under no obligation to sell, with four years left on his contract.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.