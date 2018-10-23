EPL100: Ranking of Premier League’s Best Players After Matchday 9

Sam Tighe@@stighefootballWorld Football Tactics Lead WriterOctober 23, 2018

    LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

    The Premier League returned to our screens this weekend with its usual blend of drama and panache. We began with an explosive encounter between Chelsea and Manchester United, continued through goalfests in Manchester and Cardiff and concluded with yet another Arsenal win.

    To help you chew over all the action and assess how every team and player got on, B/R returns with another season of the EPL100, ranking the best players in the Premier League by position.

    Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

    To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of the games—so, in this case, five out of nine (or more). That means Leroy Sane and Lucas Torreira still aren't eligible, but should they start next week, they'll finally come in.

    Players who have appeared in multiple positions (example: Bernardo Silva) are categorized by the spot they've played most. If those values are level, they fall into the category they played most recently.

Goalkeepers

    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

    None of our top three excelled this week, so it's as you were for them. That said, it should be noted Joe Hart did about as well as could be expected against Manchester City's onslaught and did produce two great saves.

    Hugo Lloris enters the rankings and jumps in at No. 4, now eligible having started enough games. His positive, brave goalkeeping during the closing stages of Tottenham's win over West Ham ensured three points were secured.

    Saturday evening's game offered a snapshot of the kind of dilemma we're faced with on a weekly basis with the goalkeepers: Alisson Becker kept a clean sheet, sure, but he was actually forced to do very little. One good save, one good claim, not much in the way of distribution, and he was beaten for Jonathan Hogg's strike that smacked the post. How do you grade that performance?

    Biggest rise: Hugo Lloris (New!)

    Biggest fall: Lukasz Fabianski (-3)

          

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Rui Patricio (Stay)Wolves
    2Joe Hart (Stay)Burnley
    3Martin Dubravka (Stay)Newcastle
    4Hugo Lloris (New!)Tottenham
    5Alex McCarthy (Stay)Southampton
    6Alisson Becker (Stay)Liverpool
    7Lukasz Fabianski (-3)West Ham
    8Ederson Moraes (-1)Manchester City
    9David de Gea (Stay)Manchester United
    10Neil Etheridge (Stay)Cardiff City

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

    Clive Rose/Getty Images

    Matt Doherty did not play well against Watford, but at least he picked a good weekend to drop his level. Those who were in a position to potentially overtake him—Kyle Walker and Cesar Azpilicueta—either didn't play or didn't play well.

    The excitement in this section can be found at the bottom, where Hector Bellerin's confusing two-assist, one-own goal performance nets him sixth, and Adam Smith's second straight clean sheet lifts him into 10th.

    Smith is actually deputising at left-back at the moment, but he has played more minutes on the right overall, so he enters this section.

    Biggest rise: Hector Bellerin (+2)

    Biggest fall: Pablo Zabaleta, Daryl Janmaat  (-1)

          

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Matt Doherty (Stay)Wolves
    2Kyle Walker (Stay)Manchester City
    3Cesar Azpilicueta (Stay)Chelsea
    4Trent Alexander-Arnold (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    5Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Stay)Crystal Palace
    6Hector Bellerin (+2)Arsenal
    7Pablo Zabaleta (-1)
    		West Ham
    8Daryl Janmaat (-1)Watford
    9Kieran Trippier (Stay)Tottenham
    10Adam Smith (New!)Bournemouth

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

    OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    It was hardly a classic Benjamin Mendy performance on Saturday. He actually spent quite a lot of time in central midfield positions, but in the end, the result was the same: clean sheet, assist.

    He moves up into third, swapping with Jonny, who endured a torrid afternoon against Watford. The Spaniard was substituted at half-time on Saturday with his club two goals down.

    Lucas Digne's strong recent form lifts him into the top 10.

    Biggest rise: Benjamin Mendy, Luke Shaw (+2)

    Biggest fall: Jonny, Nacho Monreal (-2)

                

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Marcos Alonso (Stay)Chelsea
    2Andrew Robertson (+1)Liverpool
    3Benjamin Mendy (+2)
    		Manchester City
    4Jose Holebas (Stay)
    		Watford
    5Jonny (-2)Wolves
    6Ben Chilwell (Stay)Leicester City
    7Luke Shaw (+2)Manchester United
    8Danny Rose (-1)Tottenham
    9Lucas Digne (New!)Everton
    10Nacho Monreal (-2)
    		Arsenal

Centre-Backs

    Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

    Joe Gomez was the best player on the pitch as Liverpool beat Huddersfield Town on Saturday, but even with that performance in the bag, it'd still be a bold call to suggest he's been better than Virgil van Dijk this season. 

    Michael Keane was stellar for Everton once more, adding a tidy assist to a dominant defensive performance, while for the first time in a while, the Wolves trio of Conor Coady, Ryan Bennett and Willy Boly trend the wrong way.

    Issa Diop was great against Tottenham despite ending up on the losing end. He re-enters our top 20.

    Biggest rise: John Stones, Kurt Zouma (+3)

    Biggest fall: Federico Fernandez (-4)

            

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Virgil van Dijk (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    2Joe Gomez (Stay)Liverpool
    3Aymeric Laporte (Stay)Manchester City
    4Antonio Rudiger (+1)Chelsea
    5Michael Keane (+2)Everton
    6Ryan Bennett (-2)Wolves
    7Toby Alderweireld (+2)Tottenham
    8John Stones (+3)Manchester City
    9Conor Coady (-2)Wolves
    10Jan Vertonghen (Stay)Tottenham
    11Willy Boly (-3)Wolves
    12Craig Cathcart (Stay)
    		Watford
    13Kurt Zouma (+3)Everton
    14David Luiz (Stay)Chelsea
    15Nathan Ake (Stay)Bournemouth
    16Issa Diop (New!)West Ham
    17Federico Fernandez (-4)Newcastle United
    18Shane Duffy (+2)
    		Brighton
    19Steve Cook (Stay)Bournemouth
    20Harry Maguire (-3)Leicester City

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

    Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

    Bernardo Silva's goal and general good performance keeps him on top of this ranking, while David Silva's pair of assists move him into second. They've been a ferocious combination these past few months, but what will become of it now that Kevin De Bruyne is back fit?

    Etienne Capoue's rasping strike against Wolves wasn't the only highlight of his performance; his defensive and on-ball work was great too, making him the clear Man of the Match. He's been the best destructive midfielder in the league this season.

    With Ilkay Gundogan and Naby Keita removed from this section due to not starting enough games, we're a little thin on quality toward the back end. That explains Jean Michael Seri's rise and Jonjo Shelvey's inclusion—though the latter did play well against Brighton.

    Biggest rise: Etienne Capoue (+7)

    Biggest fall: James Milner (-5)

              

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Bernardo Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    2David Silva (+2)Manchester City
    3Mateo Kovacic (+3)Chelsea
    4Etienne Capoue (+7)Watford
    5Joao Moutinho (-3)
    		Wolves
    6Ruben Neves (-1)Wolves
    7Fernandinho (Stay)Manchester City
    8James Milner (-5)Liverpool
    9Georginio Wijnaldum (Stay)Liverpool
    10Jorginho (-2)Chelsea
    11Idrissa Gueye (+3)Everton
    12N'Golo Kante (Stay)Chelsea
    13Abdoulaye Doucoure (+3)
    		Watford
    14Declan Rice (-2) West Ham 
    15Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (New!) Southampton
    16Jean Michael Seri (+1) Fulham
    17Jonjo Shelvey (New!)Newcastle
    18Aaron Mooy (Stay)Huddersfield Town
    19Philip Billing (Stay)Huddersfield Town
    20Nampalys Mendy (New!)Leicester City

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    Marc Atkins/Getty Images

    We need to talk about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The quickest player to 15 Premier League goals in Arsenal history, beating Thierry Henry by eight games, he delivered a brilliant performance off the bench on Monday night.

    He doesn't always play well in an overall sense—particularly if he's given a wing role from the start—but he's an elite finisher, so he will make the difference where it really counts. His conversion rate is currently 30 percent, which is nuts.

    Roberto Pereyra was due a good week and he had one, netting a beautiful goal against Wolves, while David Brooks is unlucky to move quite so far down. The fact Eddie Howe substituted him so early contributed to that.

    Biggest rise: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (New!)

    Biggest fall: David Brooks (-10)

              

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Eden Hazard (Stay)Chelsea
    2Raheem Sterling (Stay)Manchester City
    3Richarlison (Stay)Everton
    4Ryan Fraser (Stay)Bournemouth
    5Gylfi Sigurdsson (Stay)Everton
    6Roberto Pereyra (+8)Watford
    7Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (New!)
    		Arsenal
    8J.B. Gudmundsson (-2)Burnley
    9James Maddison (-1)Leicester City
    10Andre Schurrle (-1)Fulham
    11Mohamed Salah (+2)
    		Liverpool
    12Josh Murphy (New!)Cardiff City
    13Willian (+2)Chelsea
    14Lucas Moura (-4)Tottenham
    15Sadio Mane (-3)Liverpool
    16Will Hughes (+3)Watford
    17David Brooks (-10)Bournemouth
    18Theo Walcott (-2)Everton
    19Helder Costa (-1)Wolves
    20Felipe Anderson (-3)West Ham

Strikers

    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

    Finally, a change at the top! Sergio Aguero nips in ahead of Alexandre Lacazette this week. Both played well, but one scored and, well, one didn't.

    Troy Deeney moves up one despite not playing. If you're looking for an indication of how disappointing Raul Jimenez was, this is it.

    Quality performances in this position were hard to come by this week, with Glenn Murray sustaining an injury, Roberto Firmino only featuring from the bench and Marko Arnautovic missing a big chance to get West Ham a point.

    Biggest rise: Sergio Aguero, Troy Deeney, Aleksandar Mitrovic (+1)

    Biggest fall: Alexandre Lacazette, Raul Jimenez, Marko Arnautovic (-1)

                     

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Sergio Aguero (+1)Manchester City
    2Alexandre Lacazette (-1)
    		Arsenal
    3Callum Wilson (Stay)Bournemouth
    4Glenn Murray (Stay)Brighton
    5Troy Deeney (+1)Watford
    6Raul Jimenez (-1)Wolves
    7Roberto Firmino (Stay)Liverpool
    8Aleksandar Mitrovic (+1)Fulham
    9Marko Arnautovic (-1)West Ham
    10Wilfried Zaha (New!)Crystal Palace

                                

    All statistics via WhoScored.com.