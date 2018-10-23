EPL100: Ranking of Premier League’s Best Players After Matchday 9

0 of 7

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

The Premier League returned to our screens this weekend with its usual blend of drama and panache. We began with an explosive encounter between Chelsea and Manchester United, continued through goalfests in Manchester and Cardiff and concluded with yet another Arsenal win.

To help you chew over all the action and assess how every team and player got on, B/R returns with another season of the EPL100, ranking the best players in the Premier League by position.

Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of the games—so, in this case, five out of nine (or more). That means Leroy Sane and Lucas Torreira still aren't eligible, but should they start next week, they'll finally come in.

Players who have appeared in multiple positions (example: Bernardo Silva) are categorized by the spot they've played most. If those values are level, they fall into the category they played most recently.