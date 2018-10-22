Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool 'Like a Dog' in Moving Away from High Press

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp smiles as he awaits kick off in the English Premier League football match between Huddersfield Town and Liverpool at the John Smith's stadium in Huddersfield, northern England on October 20, 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has compared the Reds' shift away from relying on a high press to training a dog.

The German was explaining why his side have adopted new approaches this season after they beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 on Saturday.

Per MailOnline's Adam Shergold, he said:

"Last year, our big strength was high pressing, and then when the opponents didn't play football, it was like, 'sorry.'

"It's like a dog. If you don't give him his favourite toy and throw him something else, he thinks, 'No, I don't want that. I want the other one. I want to play high press.'

"So, that's how you develop, step by step, doing different things. Now we have to be better in the midfield press."

                                    

