Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool 'Like a Dog' in Moving Away from High Press

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has compared the Reds' shift away from relying on a high press to training a dog.

The German was explaining why his side have adopted new approaches this season after they beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 on Saturday.

Per MailOnline's Adam Shergold, he said:

"Last year, our big strength was high pressing, and then when the opponents didn't play football, it was like, 'sorry.'

"It's like a dog. If you don't give him his favourite toy and throw him something else, he thinks, 'No, I don't want that. I want the other one. I want to play high press.'

"So, that's how you develop, step by step, doing different things. Now we have to be better in the midfield press."

