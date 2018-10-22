Jose Mourinho Will Reportedly Investigate Manchester United Teamsheet Leak

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho watches players warm-up before the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London on October 20, 2018. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will reportedly investigate the leak of his starting XI for Saturday's 2-2 draw with Chelsea. 

According to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail, Mourinho will make some internal inquiries in a bid to find out how his starting lineup made it onto social media ahead of the match on Saturday morning, as it was only known to his players and backroom staff.

Per Jones, Mourinho's selection for the Red Devils' 3-1 defeat at West Ham United in September was also leaked ahead of the game.

                                    

