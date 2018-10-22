Jose Mourinho Will Reportedly Investigate Manchester United Teamsheet Leak

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will reportedly investigate the leak of his starting XI for Saturday's 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

According to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail, Mourinho will make some internal inquiries in a bid to find out how his starting lineup made it onto social media ahead of the match on Saturday morning, as it was only known to his players and backroom staff.

Per Jones, Mourinho's selection for the Red Devils' 3-1 defeat at West Ham United in September was also leaked ahead of the game.

