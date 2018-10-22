Emre Can Set to Miss Manchester United vs. Juventus with Thyroid Nodule

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Emre Can is set to miss Juvenus' trip to face Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday as he may require surgery on a thyroid nodule.

In a statement on their official website, Juventus (h/t Goal) said: "Emre Can will undergo clinical tests and investigations for a thyroid nodule that could also require surgical treatment."

Per Goal, it is likely to keep him out of action for Tuesday's clash, though it is unclear how long he will be sidelined for.

Can, who played for Liverpool from 2014 until switching to Juve in the summer, would likely have been relishing the prospect of taking on the Reds' rivals.

Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo suggested as much when the draw was made:

Although he has started just three of his 10 appearances for his new side, it's hardly ideal if he's unavailable.

The German is a valuable asset in midfield, capable of contributing plenty at both ends of the pitch by working to regain possession and looking to create chances for his team-mates when he's on the ball.

Fortunately for the Bianconeri, they have some strong and experienced options in the centre including Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira.

As Goal noted, the player who may be most likely to come in for Can in his absence is Rodrigo Bentancur.

He has already impressed when filling in for Can this season:

Bentancur is a box-to-box player, and he'll put in a tackle or carve out opportunities for his side in the final third.

Playing at Old Trafford will be a test for the 21-year-old if he's given the nod by manager Massimiliano Allegri, but having impressed for Uruguay at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, he's shown himself capable of performing on the big stage.