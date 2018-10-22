Albert Wilson Suffered 'Significant,' Possible Season-Ending Hip Injury vs Lions

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins lost more than just a game when it dropped Sunday's contest to the Detroit Lions, 32-21.

According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN, wide receiver Albert Wilson's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said on WSVN that his client suffered a "significant" hip injury against the Lions and could miss the rest of the 2018 season. He had three catches for 32 yards before exiting the game.

Wilson has 26 catches for 391 yards and four touchdowns on the season and appeared to be hitting his stride in last week's game when he tallied six catches for 155 yards and two scores in a victory over the Chicago Bears.

The timing of the injury is less than ideal for Miami beyond Wilson's own breakout showing, as wide receiver DeVante Parker has played just two games this season and was inactive for Sunday's contest.

His agent, Jimmy Gould, told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald head coach Adam Gase was "not telling the truth" about Parker's health and why he was inactive and "was an example of poor management and cost the team the best opportunity to win."

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported "multiple" teams had discussed a potential Parker trade with the Dolphins, including the Philadelphia Eagles.

That may change now that Miami has a glaring need for playmakers following Wilson's setback, but if it doesn't, there are some other options. Look for Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant to anchor the receiving corps as the 4-3 Dolphins attempt to keep pace with the 5-2 New England Patriots in the AFC East.