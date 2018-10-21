Report: 5-Star SF Prospect Kyree Walker Decommits from Arizona State

Elsa/Getty Images

The Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball team reportedly lost a significant piece of its 2020 recruiting class.

According to Evan Daniels of 247Sports, small forward Kyree Walker and the Sun Devils parted ways after he joined their class in June 2017 as a sophomore in high school. Walker is a 5-star prospect and the No. 13 overall player, No. 4 small forward and No. 1 player from the state of Arizona in the 2020 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

This breaks a string of recruiting momentum for head coach Bobby Hurley after he landed the No. 11 class in the country for 2018, per 247Sports, and the No. 23 class in 2017. The Sun Devils have been to the NCAA tournament just three times in the last 15 seasons and one time under Hurley (a First Four exit in 2017-18) but have a brighter future largely because of his recruiting efforts.

The one crystal-ball prediction for Walker after this decommitment on his 247Sports page has him landing at Arizona, which would be a double loss for Arizona State, seeing as how the Wildcats are its primary rival in the Pac-12.

However, Jake Weingarten of Stock Risers cited sources who said Kansas, Ohio State, USC and St. John's are all recruiting the 5-star prospect.

Whichever team lands him will add an impressive scorer off the wing who can slash into the lane and finish over defenders and through contact. His ability to beat defenders off the dribble creates looks inside for himself or opens outside shots for teammates when help collapses on his penetration.

Walker is one of the best players in the 2020 class and someone who can help a program compete for the Final Four from the moment he steps on campus.