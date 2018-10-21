Justin Tucker on Missing 1st-Ever PAT After Ravens Loss: 'I Cost Us the Game'

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Justin Tucker was the most sure thing in the NFL...until Sunday.

The Baltimore Ravens kicker missed a potential game-tying extra point in the final minute of his team's 24-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints, his first missed extra point in 223 career attempts.

"I feel like I cost us the game," Tucker said afterward, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "Every single one of my teammates thus far has told me the opposite, and no one play wins or loses a game. But that's a tough thing to grapple with when you're the guy in that situation at the end of the game."

The Ravens were trailing 24-17 until Joe Flacco found John Brown for a 14-yard touchdown with 24 seconds remaining. This seemed like it would be enough to force overtime, but Tucker's miss kept the Saints in front.

A failed onside kick attempt ended the Ravens' chances of winning.

While missed kicks happen, even extra points, it was especially a surprise that Tucker was the one responsible for the latest misstep. The 28-year-old entered the day hitting 100 percent of extra points and 89.9 percent of field goals in his career, which was the best in NFL history.

He also started the scoring Sunday with a 31-yard field goal.

With this track record, it will be easy for the Ravens and their fans to forgive Tucker for the latest miss. However, it might not be an easy one to forget.