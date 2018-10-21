B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: PJ Brings out McFly, KD Mismatching 11s, More on Oct. 21

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 21: The sneakers of Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors during the game against the Denver Nuggets on October 21, 2018 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bart Young/Getty Images

The NBA brings the heat on a nightly basis with some of the best athletes in the world trading dazzling dunks and perfectly arched threes, but fans who solely focus on the basketball action miss the fire that is the players' shoes.

With four games on the Sunday slate, players such as Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry and James Harden unleashed their head-turning kicks:

             

Russell Westbrook Rocks Jordan "Why Not?" Zer0.1 to Start Season

        

Rockets Arrive in Style

                    

Kevin Durant Goes Mismatched Against Nuggets

           

Dennis Schroder Brings KDs Back to OKC

          

Draymond Green Channels "Grim Reaper" in October

         

Steph Dons Curry 5 Against Nuggets

          

PJ Tucker Feeling "McFly"

            

Jordan Clarkson Honors Kobe Bryant

         

De'Aaron Fox Seeing Red

        

Kevin Love Sports Nike Hyperdunk X PE

         

Taurean Prince Rides the Taxis Against Cleveland

         

Monday's schedule brings nine more games as the NBA shifts its attention toward its first full week of the season and the shoes that will come with the additional contests.

