B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: PJ Brings out McFly, KD Mismatching 11s, More on Oct. 21
The NBA brings the heat on a nightly basis with some of the best athletes in the world trading dazzling dunks and perfectly arched threes, but fans who solely focus on the basketball action miss the fire that is the players' shoes.
With four games on the Sunday slate, players such as Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry and James Harden unleashed their head-turning kicks:
Russell Westbrook Rocks Jordan "Why Not?" Zer0.1 to Start Season
.@russwest44 with the Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 for his season debut https://t.co/qEjY7lEcWJ
Rockets Arrive in Style
Sneaker King & The Beard in the building. 📸: @ADBPhotoInc https://t.co/Ilj6bM0XOY
.@carmeloanthony arrives in the Nike Air Max 97. 📸: @ADBPhotoInc https://t.co/MqJOUwgGkf
Kevin Durant Goes Mismatched Against Nuggets
Dennis Schroder Brings KDs Back to OKC
Dennis Schroder wearing the Nike KD 6 Elite and then switched to the KD 6 "Maryland Blue Crab" 👀 https://t.co/VgN9DgtTYJ
Draymond Green Channels "Grim Reaper" in October
.@Money23Green pulled up in “Grim Reaper” Off-White x Nike Blazers. 📸: @gwephoto https://t.co/pxCRpaVgFJ
Steph Dons Curry 5 Against Nuggets
.@StephenCurry30 wearing the Under Armour Curry 5 against Denver https://t.co/CqqosVAryG
PJ Tucker Feeling "McFly"
PJ Tucker wearing the Nike Hyperdunk “McFly” against the Clippers https://t.co/6CbIDUBmPJ
Jordan Clarkson Honors Kobe Bryant
De'Aaron Fox Seeing Red
Detailed look at @swipathefox in the Nike Kobe 9 KRM EXT "Red Mamba" https://t.co/x2oMMqdyhH
Kevin Love Sports Nike Hyperdunk X PE
#SoleWatch: @kevinlove wearing a Nike Hyperdunk X PE against the Hawks. 📸: @DavidLiamKyle https://t.co/rAyWCxzb3Q
Taurean Prince Rides the Taxis Against Cleveland
.@taureanprince wearing the Air Jordan 7 Low "Taxi" against the Cavs https://t.co/rWeC5km6tC
Monday's schedule brings nine more games as the NBA shifts its attention toward its first full week of the season and the shoes that will come with the additional contests.
