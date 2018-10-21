B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: PJ Brings out McFly, KD Mismatching 11s, More on Oct. 21

Bart Young/Getty Images

The NBA brings the heat on a nightly basis with some of the best athletes in the world trading dazzling dunks and perfectly arched threes, but fans who solely focus on the basketball action miss the fire that is the players' shoes.

With four games on the Sunday slate, players such as Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry and James Harden unleashed their head-turning kicks:

Russell Westbrook Rocks Jordan "Why Not?" Zer0.1 to Start Season

Rockets Arrive in Style

Kevin Durant Goes Mismatched Against Nuggets

Dennis Schroder Brings KDs Back to OKC

Draymond Green Channels "Grim Reaper" in October

Steph Dons Curry 5 Against Nuggets

PJ Tucker Feeling "McFly"

Jordan Clarkson Honors Kobe Bryant



De'Aaron Fox Seeing Red

Kevin Love Sports Nike Hyperdunk X PE

Taurean Prince Rides the Taxis Against Cleveland

Monday's schedule brings nine more games as the NBA shifts its attention toward its first full week of the season and the shoes that will come with the additional contests.