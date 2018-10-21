Hue Jackson Hints at Taking Over Browns Play-Calling Duties from Todd Haley

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson is considering taking over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Todd Haley, and he doesn't seem to care about what effect it will have on his assistant coach.

"It's not going to be about butting heads," Jackson said after Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "I'm the head coach of the football team. I will do what I feel I need to do to get this team where it needs to be."

While he did note he won't take over for Haley calling plays just yet, he did indicate the interest in being more involved in the offense.

"I think if the offense is not playing well, and we haven't over a period of time, being a head coach and an offensive guy who's done this, I think I have every right as a head coach to jump in and see if I can help and assist and get this thing to where I think it needs to be," Jackson said. "Because we need to be better on offense."



The 23 points on Sunday were the second-most of the season for Cleveland (the team lost 45-42 to the Oakland Raiders in Week 4), but the squad still only produced 305 yards of total offense. Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield had a solid effort with two touchdowns and no interceptions, but the team finished 3-of-14 on third downs.

Only three teams in the NFL entered Sunday with a worse mark on third downs than Cleveland's 33.7 percent.

Before becoming a head coach, Jackson was an offensive coordinator for four different organizations over five seasons. He got the Browns job in part because of his success with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, leading a unit that ranked seventh in the league in total points.

With the Browns just 2-4-1 so far this season, Jackson shouldn't be keeping anything to himself if he thinks his input could help the team win.