Drew Brees Throws 500th Career Touchdown Pass in Win vs. Ravens

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees keeps adding accomplishments to his resume.

Brees threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-23 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, and his first one, to Benjamin Watson, moved him into an elite club of quarterbacks. He joined Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Tom Brady as the only signal-callers to throw for 500 touchdowns in their careers:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.



Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.