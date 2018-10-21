Drew Brees Throws 500th Career Touchdown Pass in Win vs. Ravens

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2018

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 21: Quarterback Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks to throw the ball in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees keeps adding accomplishments to his resume.

Brees threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-23 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, and his first one, to Benjamin Watson, moved him into an elite club of quarterbacks. He joined Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Tom Brady as the only signal-callers to throw for 500 touchdowns in their careers:

          

