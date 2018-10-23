College Football Bowl Projections: Week 9 Rankings and Playoff Forecast

5 of 7

Young Kwak/Associated Press

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Dec. 29): UCF vs. LSU

Playing without star QB McKenzie Milton—who tweaked his ankle late against Memphis but probably could have played if necessary—UCF didn't look great against East Carolina. The Knights covered the 22-point spread, but they allowed nearly 500 yards of total offense and needed to force five turnovers to get the job done. As long as they keep winning, though, they'll be the Group of Five's NY6 representative.

Meanwhile, LSU's defense was dominant in a 19-3 win over Mississippi State. The Tigers picked off Nick Fitzgerald four times while holding the Bulldogs to just three points. But that defense had one major misstep, as star LB Devin White was ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter, meaning he'll miss the first half of LSU's big battle with Alabama on Nov. 3. We'll see if that proves to be the difference in that SEC West clash.

Allstate Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1): Oklahoma vs. Georgia

In Oklahoma's first game since the tough loss to Texas, the Sooners showed something new: Defense. They limited TCU to 275 yards of offense in a 52-27 rout and had their fewest yards allowed thus far this season.

Part of that was TCU's own doing. The Horned Frogs hadn't scored more than 17 points in any of their previous three games and didn't even move the ball well against Texas Tech one week ago. But as long as Oklahoma occasionally puts forth some effort on defense, this offense is good enough to beat anyone.

Rose Bowl (Jan. 1): Michigan vs. Washington State

Spoiler alert for the upcoming playoff pairings, but the only major change from last week's New Year's Six projections is that Washington State replaced Oregon in the Rose Bowl after the Cougars' head-to-head win over the Ducks.

It's ironic that while Ohio State's offense was being exposed as too one-dimensional, Washington State and its pass-first (pass-only?) approach became the team to beat in the Pac-12. The Cougars have one of the worst ground attacks in the country, averaging just 72.6 rushing yards per game. Were it not for this absurd 24-yard TD run by James Williams, they wouldn't have had a single rush for 10 or more yards against Oregon. But the Cougs are 6-1 and have the best record in the Pac-12.

If this ends up being the Rose Bowl matchup, though, Michigan would probably win by 35. The Wolverines have the best secondary in the nation, and it's not even close. They don't get many interceptions—seven through eight games—but opponents have been helpless when trying to move the ball through the air against them. In Big Ten play, Michigan has allowed a 43.9 completion percentage and 103.8 yards per game.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 1): Florida vs. Texas

Both of these teams had Week 8 off, so there's nothing new to report on either one.

Each could take a big step into the playoff conversation this coming Saturday, though. Texas plays at Oklahoma State and Florida has a neutral-site game against Georgia in Jacksonville. In each case, it's arguably the toughest remaining regular-season game.

Wins would be massive, of course. But even if they lose, both the Gators and Longhorns should remain in good shape for a New Year's Six bowl.