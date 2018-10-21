DeVante Parker Trade Rumors: Eagles Have Talked to Dolphins About Deal for WR

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 21, 2018

DeVante Parker, receptor de los Dolphins de Miami, celebra luego de conseguir el touchdown de la victoria sobre los Rams de Los Ángeles, el domingo 20 de noviembre de 2016 (AP Foto/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

If the Miami Dolphins trade DeVante Parker, the Philadelphia Eagles could be a landing spot for the wide receiver.

Per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Super Bowl champions are among the teams that have had trade conversations with the Dolphins about Parker.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: Cowboys Very Interested in Amari

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cowboys Very Interested in Amari

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Chargers 1st Play: 75-Yd TD 🔥🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chargers 1st Play: 75-Yd TD 🔥🎥

    bleacherreport
    via Twitter

    Lefkoe's Week 7 Gambling Locks 🔒

    Video Play Button
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lefkoe's Week 7 Gambling Locks 🔒

    Samantha Prevot
    via Bleacher Report

    Simms in 60: Tyreek Hill Is NFL's Best WR Right Now

    Video Play Button
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Simms in 60: Tyreek Hill Is NFL's Best WR Right Now

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report