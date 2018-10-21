Amway College Football Poll 2018: Week 9 Top 25 Rankings Announced

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Just when you think you've seen it all in college football, another unpredictable finish or shocking upset shakes up the playoff picture and the rankings.

Week 8 was no exception. Below, we'll review the Week 9 coaches poll and take a look at some of the weekend's biggest results.

Rankings

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. LSU

5. Michigan

6. Georgia

7. Texas

8. Oklahoma

9. Ohio State

10. UCF

11. Florida

12. West Virginia

13. Washington

14. Kentucky

15. Washington State

16. Penn State

17. Texas A&M

18. Iowa

19. Wisconsin

20. South Florida

21. Oregon

22. NC State

23. Stanford

24. Utah

25. Miami

Analysis

Ohio State's loss was always expected to shake up the top of the rankings, especially considering Purdue destroyed the Buckeyes, winning 49-20 on Saturday evening.

While it was a low point for Ohio State, it was a night to remember for the Boilermakers.

"Just a great performance. I tell you what, I don't have anything negative to say," Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "We came in and played aggressive, and I think you have to play aggressive against these guys."

"We came in with an aggressive plan and an aggressive approach," he continued. "We did a nice job making their quarterback a little bit uncomfortable, and with that the offense was able to score some points and maybe make them [Buckeyes] slightly panic just a bit."

Panic indeed. The Buckeyes now can't afford any more slip-ups in their quest for a Big Ten title and national championship, all with matchups against Michigan State and Michigan still looming.

While Ohio State faltered, top teams like Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Michigan all handled tough opponents. The Big Ten title race in particular took further shape when the Wolverines beat Michigan State in a defensive showdown Saturday.

"Our defense was lights-out," head coach Jim Harbaugh said, per the AP (h/t ESPN.com). "That's a dream game."

Out West, meanwhile, the unpredictable Pac-12 took another turn after Washington State upset Oregon 34-20 just one week after the Ducks had pulled off an upset of their own over Washington. Gardner Minshew was excellent for the Cougars, throwing for 323 yards and four touchdowns.

"He is a very inspired player, and I think [he] inspires the rest of the units," head coach Mike Leach said, per the AP (h/t ESPN.com). "So, down the stretch, he does a good job inspiring, and they draw from him some."

Another wild week of college football should be on deck, with Penn State facing Iowa, Clemson taking on Florida State, Georgia hosting Florida, Texas A&M battling Mississippi State, and Washington State traveling to face Stanford.