Best Player Debuts for Every NBA Team After Opening Week

2 of 23

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Boston Celtics: Brad Wanamaker

Other Debuts: Robert Williams

Though Gordon Hayward has redebuted and Kyrie Irving returned after missing the 2018 playoffs, giving the Boston Celtics a new feel during the 2018-19 campaign, Brad Wanamaker and Robert Williams are technically the only men to debut for the franchise. Neither is making a monumental impact in the opening salvo.

Williams played four minutes in his NBA debut Oct. 22 against the Orlando Magic, failing to register any on-court contributions. Wanamaker, a 29-year-old rookie coming stateside after thriving overseas, logged one garbage-time minute against the Philadelphia 76ers in the season's first game.

To his credit, he made his only field-goal attempt (a shot right at the basket) and grabbed a board while putting no mistakes in the box score.

Chicago Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr.

Other Debuts: Chandler Hutchison, Jabari Parker, Tyler Ulis

None of the Chicago Bulls' offseason additions have been particularly impressive in the early going, though the front office can take solace in Zach LaVine's sterling offensive play that helps justify the massive contract (four years, $78 million) extended in his direction.

Chandler Hutchison and Tyler Ulis have combined to play just 21 minutes during the season's opening week, while Jabari Parker has mitigated much of his 16 points per game by playing unfathomably poor defense. Seriously, his defensive box plus/minus (minus-4.7) beats out only Ryan Arcidiacono (minus-5.5) on the Windy City roster.

His Oct. 22 performance against the Dallas Mavericks was efficient enough to provide hope that his offensive gains can overcome his porosity, but giving him this spot would be more projection than an acknowledgment of opening-week success.

As a result, Wendell Carter Jr.—sometimes looking the part of a proficient scorer and sometimes seeming to function as a defensive stalwart—earns this spot during his rookie season. He hasn't excelled, though, occasionally appearing to be overmatched on the preventing side while struggling with both fouls and turnovers.

"It takes time in this league, and a lot of it has to do with the matchups against two of the best centers in the Eastern Conference," Chicago head coach Fred Hoiberg said, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, after Carter had matched up against Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond in his first two appearances but before a clash with DeAndre Jordan. "He'll get better from it; he'll learn from it. He's a smart kid with a high IQ, and he'll get better."

Cleveland Cavaliers: Sam Dekker

Other Debuts: Collin Sexton, David Nwaba

Though Collin Sexton has acquitted himself on the defensive end through a combination of preternatural instincts and relentless intensity, he's struggled mightily on offense. Not only is he shooting 37 percent from the field with misfires on each of his two-deep attempts, but he's also failed to display the passing skills necessary to run the show. Until he can handle basic point guard responsibilities, he can't be the choice here.

That leaves David Nwaba and Sam Dekker as options.

The former has barely seen the court, but the latter has shot the ball admirably (50 percent from the field, 40 percent from deep). Though he's not heavily involved in the offensive schemes, his rebounding skills and willingness to catch-and-shoot have opened up more opportunities for his teammates. In this particular situation, that's enough to get the nod.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Josh Okogie

Other Debuts: Anthony Tolliver, C.J. Williams

Breaking news: Head coach Tom Thibodeau doesn't enjoy playing the men who don't appear in his starting lineup and tends to avoid running with deep rotations. I know you're shocked. He also doesn't exactly show an affinity for youngsters trying to prove themselves at the NBA level.

But Josh Okogie could be the one to break the mold.

After sitting out the first two games of the season, the Georgia Tech product has drawn one start and played a combined 53 minutes in the two ensuing contests. He may not be a proficient shooter (slashing 38.9/22.2/66.7), but he does what Thibodeau likes by providing constant effort on the defensive end that manifests itself in both steals (two per game) and possessions thrown off balance for the opposition.

Considering Anthony Tolliver and C.J. Williams are his only competition, that one-way ability should be enough to hold this spot for a while longer.

Philadelphia 76ers: Landry Shamet

Other Debuts: Jonah Bolden

The Philadelphia 76ers can't go in the "by default" section because two different players have made debuts for the team, but this is a rough choice. Take a gander at the two following lines and see which you'd rather have:

Player A: 0.0 points, 0.0 rebounds, 0.0 assists, 0.0 steals, 0.0 blocks per game; 0-of-1 FGA (0.0 percent), 0-of-1 3PA (0.0 percent)

Player B: 4.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.3 blocks per game; 4-of-15 FGA (26.7 percent), 4-of-12 3PA (33.3 percent), 1-of-2 FTA (50.0 percent)

Player B (Landry Shamet) is actually registering minutes, but that may not be a good thing for the Sixers. He's clearly trying on defense and knows how to position himself in fast-break situations, but those results are rather unfortunate.

If you chose "neither," that's a perfectly defensible stance.